Business Mint recognized Mohsin Khan, as Best Emerging CEO of the Year 2022 in Celebrity Management Category

New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI/PNN): Success isn't about how much money you make; it's about the difference you make in people's lives. The single greatest 'people skill' is a highly developed and authentic interest in the other person.

Endowed and empowered with this 'people skill' is Mohsin Khan. He used this expertise and passion to build a highly successful celebrity engagement company with a difference!

Mohsin Khan is the Founder and CEO of Celewish Media Pvt Ltd. He plays an anchor role in the establishment of Celewish Media. Celewish is a fan engagement platform that offers Personalised Video messages, Meet and Greet, Video Calls, DM Wishes, Skill Learning, Brand Shoutouts, and Brand Endorsements spanning a wide range of celebrities in all budget preferences.

Khan built a network of celebrities and influencers for users and brands at celewish.com. He is bridging the huge gap between celebrities, brands and end-users.

Mohsin is a young entrepreneur with a great personality and his achievements are inspirational for the youth of his age.

He has worked on and developed his ability for his personal growth and for the benefit of those associated with him. Mohsin has over a decade of experience in customer service support, He was instrumental in building the largest customer service support network in his previous organisation. His expertise and acumen helped brands get easy service access across the length and breadth of India. "Your network is your net worth; Networking is not about just connecting people. It's about connecting people with people, people with ideas, and people with opportunities." - affirms Khan. Mohsin is a well-networked individual with a close tie-up with celebrities and brands in all sectors.

Mohsin was recognised as Best Youth Entrepreneur 2019 India for establishing the largest service network in a very short time. He was acknowledged and applauded for social work and his entrepreneurial skills by several noted organisations.



Truly believing in the idea of fan engagement and the power of celebrity networks, Mohsin Khan founded Celewish in December -2020 and launched in June 2021 which is India's first Celebrity Meet&Greet. Alongside his brother who is the Co-founder Anvarul Hasan Annu, who is a professionally trained actor contributing to the entertainment industry for several years now.

Celewish has on board a galaxy of popular names like Sharman Joshi, Salim Merchant, Prem Chopra, Daisy Shah, Mugdha Godse, Koena Mitra, Sneha Ullal, Shazahn Padamsee, Shefali Zariwala, Enrique Arce, Cricketer Rashid Khan, Rushad Rana, Ashmit Patel, Delnaaz Irani, Vindu Dara Singh, Sophie Choudry, Ritu Phogat and many more well-known names on the platform. Celewish executed many big brand endorsements in such a very short time with top celebrities Like Karan Johar Appointed as brand ambassador for matrimonial portal iitiimshaadi.com, Kareena Kapoor Khan Appointed as brand ambassador for Gloirio home interior products, Govinda Appointed as brand ambassador for Amani Mobile Accessories, Sunny Leone Appointed as brand ambassador for Cobra Pregnancy Kit A product of Anondita Healthcare, Ritu Phogat Appointed as brand ambassador for Monster Energy Drinks, Saumya Tandon ( Fame from the very popular tv show Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain) Appointed as brand ambassador for Kaylite Skin Care Range. Rushad Rana was Appointed as brand ambassador for FixDerma Foobetik Cream & many influencer marketing campaign on social media for brands from Top Influencers, Actors & Athletes.

He was awarded as Best Emerging CEO of the Year - 2022, Celebrity Fan & Brand Engagement Platform Category by Business Mint.

It's important you muster up both the energy and the motivation to power through and channel the confidence you need to make authentic connections. Networking is an investment in your business. It takes time and when done correctly can yield great results for years to come.

In a very negligible span of time Celewish boasts of more than 5000+ celebrities & influencers, and 3Lakh+ Registered users on the platform.

Digital social networks have become an essential source of information because celebrities use them to share their opinions, ideas, thoughts, and feelings. This makes digital social networks one of the preferred means for celebrities to promote themselves and attract new followers.

Celewish is proud to announce the launch of a very unique and novel idea- a creative skill learning platform where any user can learn skills from their choice of celebrities virtually!

Mohsin Khan aims to endure with the passion to build his company to be nothing but the best. So Make your wish with CELEWISH.

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

