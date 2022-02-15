Business Mint's Nationwide Awards Under 30 Inspiring Entrepreneurs - 2022

New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI/PNN): An entrepreneur is a person who creates a business based on a new idea. They are in charge of the company and bear the risk of its success. An entrepreneur's definition isn't fixed in stone. To pay tribute to Business Mint is bringing Nationwide Awards for Under 30 Inspiring Entrepreneurs 2022.

The foundation has been the Nationwide Awards for Under 30 Inspiring Entrepreneurs-2022. After all, an entrepreneur is critical to a business's development and success. Entrepreneurs that are inspired are in business to solve an issue, express their creativity, serve their community, be free, and overcome personal or social challenges. Money is frequently used as a measure of success, yet inspiring entrepreneurs are in the company for a different cause.

Business Mint published a list of firms, agencies, non-profits, and government organizations run by corporate leaders whose groups and missions have resulted in success: https://nationwideawards.org/

More than 800 nominations were received from a variety of industries, including real estate, education, healthcare, marketing, software, aviation, and media.

List of Nationwide Awards Under 30 Inspiring Entrepreneurs - 2022 Winners:

* Sabista Khan, Founder & Fashion Designer - The Cinderella Story - Footwear Designer Category

* Chinmay Handa, Partner - Manx Impex - Fire Safety Category

* Sanchit Bhutani, Director - Bhutani Grandthum - Commercial Real Estate Category

* Muzafar Hussain, Founder & CEO - Appriffy - Technical Resource Category

* Amit J Hemrajani, MD - ORIA fenestrations & MJ group - Architectural Doors & Windows Solutions Category

* Amy Chhabra, Fashion & lifestyle Influencer - Fashion Influencer Category

* Syed Aiyaz Uddin, Founder - TheStaffingCircle - Recruitment & Business Coach Category

* Suchita Dharam Golecha, Costume Designer | Stylist - Celebrity & Commercial Costume Stylist Category

* Ramesh Choudhary - Life Coach Category

* Adrian Shepherd, Founder & CEO - Superfly Productions - Video & Media Production Category

* Divek Agarwal, Founder, CEO - SUKI water solutions Pvt Ltd. - Pipes and Tanks Selling Brand Category

* Shruthi Venugopal Nithin, Founder - FLOAP(For Love of All Pets) - Pet-Tech Category

* Rishav Agarwal, CMO - ATLANTIS MARBLES - Marble Business Category

* Saransh Gupta, Founder - Uniworld Studios Pvt. Ltd. - Media & Marketing Advisory Category



* Anurag Tiwari, Co-Founder & Director - LectureDekho - EdTech Category

* Siddharth Jain, Partner - Madhya Bharat Ceramics - Ceramic Tower Packing Category

* CA Sagar Bharani, Co-Founder & Director - BlueLadder EPC Solutions Pvt Ltd - Pre Engineered Building (PEB) Solutions Category

* Abhay Valsangkar, Founder - Avatar - Skill Development Category

* Kshitiz Bhaisin, Founder - My Chhota School Pvt Ltd - Early Childhood Education Category

* Ashutosh Kumar, Founder - cemX - Innovation & Con-tech Category

* Harshita Karthik, Founder - Hk Permanent Makeup Clinic - Esthetician & Cosmetologist Category

* Nissin Alzad, Co-Founder - Aarya Ventures & Eatganic - Organic Farming & Food Products Category

* Amrut, Director - Little Italy - Italian Restaurant Category

* Yuvraj Khurana, MD - SMT Group of College - Education Category

* Mansi Yogesh Thakkar, Director - Windplus Pvt Ltd - Leadership Training Category

* Abhishek Bhattacharya, Co-Founder - Bru Finance - Blockchain Category

* Pawan Prakash Badlani, Founder & CEO - Inspire Me - Graphologist Category

* Subhash Kakarla - Phoenix Global - Young Thought Leader Category

* Hitesh Sharma, Founder & CEO - SG Auto Assist - Roadside Assistance Company Category

* Narender Singh Yadav - Professional Mountaineer, Athlete & Motivational Speaker - Professional Mountaineer Category

Vinay Kanth Korapati, Founder of Business Mint says, There will be experienced Entrepreneurs working to reclassify best practices regardless of where you are in the world. There are many methods for seasoned Entrepreneurs to differentiate themselves in what is, at last, a competitive market to be in, whether it is by supporting an incredible heritage or by providing highly individualized service. They combat difficult forces and carry with them inventive arrangements in any circumstance, even during the most trying times, with their visionary thinking and persistent soul. Talent is plentiful, and businesses aim to attract emerging stars who will help shape the world's future while conserving the expertise and experience of today's entrepreneurs. It's an honor to announce the winners of the Business Mint Nationwide Awards Under 30 - Inspiring Entrepreneurs - 2022. We hope to continue to honor the winners who are qualified in this category every year.

Business Mint is the one-stop destination to serve organizations and entrepreneurs for their professional advancement through research and recognition approaches. Business Mint is a platform for associations and businesspeople where individuals get acknowledgement for their diligent effort. Their good try to perceive the incredible business thoughts, adventures, and great individuals behind them that get it going at any expense.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

