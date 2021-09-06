Buy a Vivo Mobile Phone with your EMI Network Card and save big

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): Smartphone users and enthusiasts alike can now get the latest 5G phones in India without breaking the bank.

The Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card offers the No Cost EMI facility on the EMI Store, allowing customers to save more when they buy the latest vivo mobile phone.

With rapid digitisation, almost every service is now available online and accessible through a smartphone. Even banking is now a lot easier with a smartphone, and to enjoy these benefits, customers are looking to new technology.

5G phones in India are a great first choice as they're fast, loaded with features, and enable high-speed connectivity. In fact, one of the top models in this segment is the X60 vivo mobile phone. Several other models, like the V21 and the IQOO 7 from this manufacturer also feature among the top, most affordable 5G phones in India.

With a Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card, shoppers can now make this purchase a lot easier, and here's how.

How to shop with the EMI Network Card

Customers can buy the latest Vivo mobile at Bajaj Finserv EMI Store. The online process is quick, offers a great selection of products, grants access to discounts, and is completely paperless. What's more, the EMI Store features several dealers and retailers, allowing shoppers to pick one they trust.

Adding to the experience, customers can also finance their purchase with the No Cost EMI facility, completely online. Here, customers can split the cost of purchase into pocket-friendly instalments. These instalments can be repaid comfortably, over a flexible tenure. There's no extra charge whatsoever.

To avail the service, all shoppers have to do is:



Add the vivo mobile phone to cart

Fill in necessary personal details and checkout

Enter the EMI Network Card details and financing details

Complete the purchase with an OTP sent to the registered mobile

With the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card, shopping affordably for the latest technology is a simple and quick task. Be it ACs, washing machines, refrigerators or 5G phones in India, customers can save more with the No Cost EMI facility. Some products may even qualify for zero down payment, helping shoppers stay within their budget, and enjoy maximum affordability.

Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace, that assist consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products.

Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor made financial products to the consumers. It offers customers abundance in choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goal.

Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place.

For further information, please visit www.bajajfinservmarkets.in or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

