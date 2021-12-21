Buy Garmin Smartwatches online on lowest EMIs on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Offering exclusive benefits to fitness enthusiasts and avid gym-goers, the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store has announced never-before-seen offers on Garmin smartwatches across price ranges. Those who like to keep a tab on their health while working, relaxing and even sleeping can now grab the latest Garmin wearables on the lowest EMIs using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card. They can divide the total cost of the purchase into monthly instalments while benefiting from flexible repayment tenors.

Additionally, shoppers that buy a Garmin watch from the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store will get an insulated bottle free of cost. Moreover, customers can do away with interest charges on the EMI amount by opting for the No Cost EMI option while shopping on the EMI Store.

Garmin is known for offering the latest features and most accurate health and fitness trackers in its wearables to revolutionize the overall smartwatch experience. Some of the most popular Garmin smartwatches on the EMI Store include:

*Garmin Forerunner 745 Round Dial Shape Smartwatch (Black) with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 4,599, zero down payment and flat 12 per cent off

*Garmin Fenix 6 Round Dial Shape Smartwatch (Orange) with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 7,799, zero down payment and flat 10 per cent off

*Garmin Instinct Solar Round Dial Shape Smartwatch (Graphite) with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 4,374, zero down payment and flat 16 per cent off

*Garmin Instinct Tactical Edition Round Dial Shape Smartwatch (Camo Coyote Tan) with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 2,749, zero down payment and flat 31 per cent off

*Garmin Forerunner 245 Round Dial Shape Smartwatch (Yellow) with No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 3,124, zero down payment and flat 21 per cent off

Benefits of purchasing Garmin smartwatches from Bajaj Finserv EMI Store



Shopping on the EMI Store is convenient and safe. Customers can shop for all their requirements and repay the cost of the products on No Cost EMI with flexible tenors of up to 24 months. The total cost of the purchase can be converted into interest-free EMIs with no additional fees or hidden charges. Moreover, these benefits can be clubbed with the zero down payment facility on select models, available exclusively on the EMI Store.

How to shop for a Garmin smartwatch on the EMI Store

*Log on to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using the registered mobile number

*Choose the desired smartwatch model, add it to the cart, select the repayment tenor and proceed to checkout

*Enter the required information, including name and delivery address

*Click on the "Generate OTP" option and enter the OTP sent to the registered mobile number in the field to complete the purchase

*Confirmation SMS will be sent to the registered mobile number with the date and time of delivery

*Terms and Conditions apply

Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace that assists consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor made financial products to the consumers. It offers customers an abundance of choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goals. Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500-plus financial and lifestyle products, all in one place.

For further information, please visit www.bajajfinservmarkets.in or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

