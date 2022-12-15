BVG Group announces Indigenous Manufacturing of Solar Modules, Project will provide employment opportunities in North India

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI/PNN): Bharat Vikas Group aka BVG, which counts Indian President's house, Prime Minister's Office & Residence, Supreme Court of India among its clients, will mark its foray into solar PV manufacturing with this move. It will supply modules to tier I solar EOC companies in India and abroad.

BVG's Solar Division - BVG Clean Energy Ltd. which is primarily focused on building clean energy projects across the world, including Solar PV projects, Solar Pumps and LED Lighting projects, has made the step-up to become one of the largest solar module manufacturers in the Northern India.

BVG Group has announced Indigenous Manufacturing of Solar Modules using latest European technology in North India. The Phase-1 of the project is a 500 MW fully automated module manufacturing line of the Multi-GW project of BVG, which has vast experience in the PV world.

The first phase of the ambitious 2 GW project for Module line is being sourced from Mondragon Assembly, Spain. Mondragon Assembly is a specialist turnkey line provider with high technological value and adaptable to any existing need in the solar industry in future.

"This will be one of the biggest lines in North India being done by BVG Group which would be a class apart and will deliver one of the best quality products to cater to the needs of the country. This is in line with the 'Make in India' programme reinforcing the ambitious plans of the country for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. Not only this, the project will provide employment opportunities in North India as well," said Hanmantrao Gaikwad, CMD, BVG India Ltd.



Pankaj Dhingra, CEO, BVG Clean Energy Ltd. has a vast 33year experience in Power sector with a background of working in all facets of Power like Nuclear, Thermal, Gas & Renewable Energy stated that this new project consists of a 500 MW automated and highly advanced technology State of Art Solar PV Module Manufacturing Line that will start producing M10, 1/2 Cut cells from day one. "The line that will be operational by the third quarter of 2023, is designed to produce more than 2,000 modules each day. Taking into account that the PV module and cell technologies are changing so fast, this line will be fully upgradable to next-generation modules and cell sizes between M3 to M12 and up to 15BB, and has the option of producing Glass-Glass and/or Glass-Back sheet modules," he added.

For this project, BVG India has placed a multi-gigawatt order with Mondragon Assembly. This assembly will be the Main Equipment Supplier & Technology partner which belongs to the MONDRAGON Corporation, one of the most important business groups in Europe.

The BVG India Journey in renewable energy began in 2017 with various small Rooftop projects of 5 MW. All the projects were designed, Installed and commissioned by BVG in-house team. After that it continued developing the portfolio and bidding for EPC services for other developers and have successfully commissioned more than 700 MW of solar projects.

Today, BVG Clean Energy is a diversified energy company providing customized turnkey Solar solutions for all customer segments including residential, commercial, industrial rooftop and utility based large power Projects.

Bharat Vikas Group was started in 1997 with the motive of creating job opportunities for rural youth. Beginning with 8 people team, now BVG's manpower strength has reached to 65,000+ across the country. BVG provides various Integrated Services, which includes Mechanized Housekeeping, Landscaping and Gardening, Solid Waste Management, Civil and Electrical Maintenance, Fabrication Services, Turn Key Solutions, Logistics Support & many more services required by any organization.

BVG works with philosophy of partnership and help their customers to focus on their core areas by managing their non-core activities. Apart from Service BVG Group is into different sectors like Life Sciences, Food Park, Nuclear Services etc.

