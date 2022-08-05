C4CLOUD signs up with KloudMate

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 5 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Leading SaaS solutions provider, C4CLOUD, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with KloudMate, India's first Observability platform for serverless cloud infrastructure, as its strategic partner, to focus on APAC, EU, and GCC regions.



The MoU was signed recently, by Bidyut Baruah, co-founder of KloudMate, Shaiju K Raman, CEO at C4CLOUD, and Jibin K. Baby, co-founder of C4CLOUD.



Speaking about the alliance, Bidyut from KloudMate quotes, "C4CLOUD is a thriving cloud solutions provider, with an elite clientele network. Our association will help both organizations bring the best of both worlds to customers, viz. their expert consulting abilities, combined with cutting-edge Observability that the technology behind KloudMate offers."

"With this strategic alliance, we will be able to assist customers with better insights and actionables, about their cross-region cloud infrastructure, especially serverless," he said.



Born in the summer of 2021, KloudMate will facilitate effective monitoring and automation of distributed cloud environments and processes, reduce debugging time, and improve MTTR, to create scalable, agile cloud environments.





Speaking on the occasion, Jibin, co-founder of C4CLOUD said that it has been their long-term strategy to enhance customers' insights using system-generated analytical data, and help design, monitor and support them in usage of their cloud services.



Being a leading managed service provider, C4CLOUD will be able to leverage KloudMate, to create seamless customer experiences that can in turn serve as a backbone for them, to establish market leadership.



Shaiju iterated that they are a team of problem-solvers, engineers, technologists and innovators, who connect with millions of people, companies and communities with leading technologies.



"Managed Services, replete with data insights, is the best way to ease up the customers' operational baggage," he added.



