CA Raj K Agrawal has become India's 40 under 40 Brightest Business Leaders!

New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI/SRV): Varanasi based Nationally recognized Edtech startup, Study At Home is solving the problem of millions to educate and create a Bharat which is young as well as skilled and ready to lead the World.

This startup is contributing in making our country 'Aatmanirbhar' in true sense by providing affordable and accessible education to all. They also offer best in segment skill development courses at minimal prices so that job seekers become the job providers. Study At Home has been appreciated by Hon'ble Prime Minister Modi Ji for contributing to the betterment of our Country and to fulfill the dream of self-reliant Bharat.

An Incredible Journey of a True Visionary who recently made it to India's 40 Under 40 Brightest Business Leaders.

Study At Home has been nationally recognized and awarded by honorable PM Narendra Modi with National Startup Awards 2021.

CA Raj K Agrawal is the Founder & CEO of Study At Home Pvt. Ltd., the fastest growing profitable EdTech company in India.



Study At Home's Founder, Raj has received many awards & accolades in just a small span of 3.5 years, International Fame Award 2021 for Best EdTech of the Year from Sonu Sood, Rising Star Award from Sourav Ganguly, Asian Education Award 2022, Global Teaching Excellence Award 2022, Indian Achievers Award for Excellence in Education, & many more.

Recently, Study At Home has been invited by UP Government to showcase their business directly to the Honorable Prime Minister, Chief Minister of UP, Defense Minister of India as well as other diplomats too in Ground Breaking Ceremony 3.0

They are going to get featured in a talk show Startup Champions 2.0 which will be telecasted on India's National Television very soon.

Speaking about his journey Raj says that he was excellent in his studies, & he topped in his classes, always. Raj reveals, "I got an AIR in CA. I could not leave my love for education, and I started teaching immediately after my CA final exams. My AIR in CA and, of course, my teaching style had given me a career boost & popularity in teaching. I have taught finance to students of professional courses at various different places across India from north to south." He has always been treated as an Edu-celebrity.

At Study At Home, they believe that in our country we have 90 per cent Bharat and just 10 per cent India, and he aims to educate that 90 per cent Bharat.

Moreover, they devote their time & money to the random act of kindness to serve the Society.

They started campaigns like Dry Ration Kit Distribution, Plasma donation, Ready Food Packet Distribution, Mask, Medicine, PPE Kit & Vaporiser Distribution too.



Study At Home, The fastest growing profitable EdTech company...

Study At Home provides windows and android-based learning that does not require internet connectivity. Also, they offer 3 different products - video lectures, e-books & AI-enabled test series.



They are providing video lectures for Academic Exam, Professional Exam, Government Competitive Exam & numerous skill development courses as well.

Their courses are available on Study At Home website www.studyathome.org and the android app- Study At Home - Learning App.

Study At Home raised funds led by Angel Investors at an undisclosed valuation.

Study At Home raised funds through angel round in December 2021. Their statistics are on the upward trend.

Being the highly profitable & disruptive EdTech company, VCs & investors are taking a huge interest in participating in their current funding round where they have already signed some term sheets.

Study At Home - Free Offerings

Study At Home provides free courses to schools & colleges which has been a mega-hit amongst students. So far, it has many schools and colleges that are benefitting from it. It provides skill development courses to them, which they don't have in their curriculum.

Study At Home also offered Income Tax full course free on Study At Home's YouTube Channel www.youtube.com/StudyAtHome exclusively for CA, CS, CMA & B.Com aspirants. Their YouTube channel has 2.6 Lakh+ subscribers with the silver button.

Raj expresses, "As a brand, we have grown, and we have managed to reach out to the smallest of cities in India,and this made us stand in today's knowledge economy."

