Cadabams Group, in association with Hulhumale' Hospital, start Mental Health Center in Maldives

New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI/YourPressBuddy): Fazna Ahmed - First Lady of Maldives and Faisal Naseem - Vice-President of Maldives inaugurated the Hulhumale' Hospital Mental Health Center on October 10, 2022. The center marks Cadabams Group's first foray into mental healthcare in the Maldives.

The Mental Health Center, located within the premises of the Hulhumale' Hospital, will provide outpatient services for individuals suffering from a diverse range of mental health disorders. Services offered also include psychiatrist consultations, psychologist consultations, psychotherapy, assessments, and counseling. This center will function in association with the Hulhumale Hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, Sandesh Cadabam, Managing Director, Cadabams Group said, "Effective mental healthcare is the foundation on which a progressive and strong society is built. We are excited to bring advanced mental healthcare services to Maldives. We hope that our unique approach to recovery, our experience of over three decades, and the expertise of our professionals will ensure better mental healthcare for the people of Maldives."

A source from Hulhumale' hospital was also quoted saying, " Establishing a mental health center will ensure easy access for those seeking treatment. The population of Hulhumale is growing and with this, healthcare needs grow too. This is a step in the right direction."

With a population of over five lakh, Maldives is a rapidly growing nation. The Hulhumale Hospital Mental Health Center is a big step in building advanced healthcare infrastructure in the country.



Cadabam's Group has been a pioneer in mental healthcare for over 3 decades now. With multiple centers across Bangalore and Hyderabad, it is the largest private mental healthcare brand in India. With proven treatment approaches and tailor-made programs, they help over 1000 people return to functioning each year.

Hulhumale' Hospital has over 16 years of experience in the healthcare sector and is known for providing quality healthcare and valuable experience to all patients. Our healthcare offerings are supported by a team of compassionate and dedicated medical professionals who have rich knowledge and experience in their respective domains.

Contact:

Karishma Deb,

Email: karishma@cadabamshospitals.com

Ph No: +91 88614 67184

This Story has been provided by YourPressBuddy. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/YourPressBuddy)

