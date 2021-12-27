CAFE PETER and Wasabi 15 announce the launch of Global Expansion Plans of Unique Casual and all Day Dine Concept

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Well-known food & beverage brands CAFE PETER and Wasabi 15, ideated in Korea, with a presence of 11+ years in the F&B industry, are now going global with an international investment led by Sachin Salunkhe.

After multiple successful ventures and acquisitions globally in the Telecom, OTT, Sports, ISP, FINTECH, Payments, Neo Banking, Cross Border Remittance and Aviation industries for more than a decade, Sachin is now diversifying his business into the F&B Industry by acquiring various F&B brands and bringing them together under a single portfolio for global expansion. CAFE PETER and Wasabi 15 are the latest entrants into his existing 50+ food brands portfolio.

Recently there was a grand celebration hosted in one of the Iconic CAFE PETER outlets in Pune to celebrate and announce the launch of the Global expansion of these brands. The event was hosted by Sachin Salunkhe (Chairman), Peter Chanseok Jung - (Founder, Brand Owner and CEO) and Sandeep Kulkarni (MD and COO) of the new Global Venture. At the launch function Sachin was happy to announce that both these brands will be seen across countries like US, Europe, Singapore, Malaysia, South Africa, Australia and Indonesia.

This event witnessed the gracious presence of Himmat Kharade (RDC Pune), Karunanidhi Dalmia (Chairman of Dalmia group of Industries), Shailendra Gaikwad (CEO, Rendezvous Sports and Kochi Tusker IPL team), Ramesh Pardhe (SRT Sports Management Pvt. Ltd.), Pinky Chellaramani (VP Axis Bank), Gauri Dalmia (Bollywood singer), Archana Gaikwad (DCP Solapur), Vikas Gupta (CFO Panacea Fintech), Sunil Nikhar and Dr. Hemakshi Nikhar (Founders of Fortune 500 company Ascent computing group in US and a Global Investor) and many other dignitaries and global investors.



Speaking at the launch of the global expansion plans, Sachin Salunkhe who holds 90% stake and is the Chairman of the new global venture stated that, "I understand and believe in the core concept of these brands and want food lovers and customers across the world to experience these brands and the lovely food and total experience they offer. This is one of the primary reasons that I am investing in these brands and defining the global growth journey ahead."

With his global reach, broader vision and passion for the food industry, Sachin is confident that both these brands have the potential to be one of the largest all-day casual dine restaurant chain globally. Both these brands will soon be seen at all places near you.

CAFE PETER and Wasabi 15 are built on unique casual and all day dine concept with fresh food and a soothing ambience. CAFE PETER is not just another cafe that serves coffees and quick bites; it offers the best of global cuisines. It is a great place to meet, greet and eat with friends or family, and enjoy a good time together.

Wasabi 15 has authentic Asian Cuisine coupled with Casual Dining introducing signature Korean and Japanese casual dishes. Wasabi 15 boasts of a beautiful Sakura themed ambience with comfortable and cosy seating, live Sushi Bar and soothing lighting.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

