Cairn Pink City Half Marathon: Run for a COVID-free India

New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Cairn Oil & Gas, India's largest private exploration and production company, is proud to announce the commencement of the 6th Edition of the Cairn Pink City Half Marathon (CPCHM) which is currently being held virtually from 19th-26th December 2021.

This sixth edition of the international run consists of a 21.1 km Half Marathon, 10 km Cool Run, 5 km Dream Run and 2 km Fun Run. With its theme of #GETSETVACCINE, the initiative is an attempt by the company to further the message of vaccine coverage and socially appropriate behaviour to manage the pandemic and move towards a healthy COVID-free India.

Like last year, which witnessed overwhelming participation, this year too the event is being held virtually and participants can join the race from their chosen location by using GPS-based applications. The previous (5th) edition of CPCHM, aimed at spreading awareness on COVID-19, was a record-breaking event that witnessed the registration of more than 40,195 participants from across 23 countries. Cairn aims at breaking this record this year.

Discussing the company's initiative, Prachur Sah, Deputy CEO, Cairn Oil & Gas, said, "The 6th edition of CPCHM is being held virtually to encourage both well-being and safety. This is another step for us at Cairn to supplement the government's efforts towards combatting COVID-19 and ensuring a healthy India. We endeavour to contribute to society not only through innovative on-ground interventions in our core operations but also by spreading awareness on larger issues of national interest such as protection against the pandemic through vaccination and socially appropriate conduct. CPCHM is one of our innovative approaches to generate awareness to stand together for a better, healthier future."



The event is expecting participation of about 50,000 fitness enthusiasts from India and other countries, such as Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia, Oman, South Africa, the USA and the UK. The first day witnessed the participation of ~23,000 runners from 100+ cities. Cairn PCHM has been certified by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Running (AIMDR) and its brand ambassador is Priya Agarwal Hebbar - Director, Vedanta Ltd.

Through 2020 and 2021, Cairn Oil & Gas, under the aegis of Vedanta Group, has been supplementing the government's efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic by creating field hospitals, improving the supply of oxygen, conducting vaccination campaigns, spreading community awareness on appropriate social protocol, and more.

During the second wave of COVID-19, the nation had pressing requirements in increasing availability of beds and oxygen cylinders, for which Cairn in partnership with the district administration came together to set up one of its kind, Vedanta field hospital with state-of-art medical infrastructure to provide timely care for COVID-19 patients.

The 100-bed air-conditioned field hospital set up at Sports ground, Senior Secondary Government School, Barmer, has 90 beds with oxygen support and 10 beds with ventilator support for critical patients. During the entire COVID-19 second wave, more than 4000+ patients have been treated at Barmer where Cairn extended support on meals, oxygen, and beds through COVID care units.

