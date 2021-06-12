CAIT hails Karnataka HC decision on Amazon, Flipkart

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Friday hailed the Karnataka High Court's decision that the Competition Commission of India (CCI) can go ahead with a probe against Amazon and Flipkart for their alleged anti-competitive practices.

"We appeal @CCI_India to continue its probe," CAIT General Secretary Praveen Khandelwal twitted. "We also urge Shri @PiyushGoyal to bring new #PressNote without delay."



The High Court earlier dismissed a plea filed by e-commerce companies Amazon and Flipkart challenging a probe ordered by CCI against them for alleged violations of competition laws.

The order was pronounced by Justice P S Dinesh Kumar while hearing two petitions moved by them seeking to quash the probe ordered by CCI.

Amazon and Flipkart can now either go to a two judge bench in the High Court or the Supreme Court. (ANI)

