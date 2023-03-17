Cambio Bikes - Redefining the premium segment

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], March 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): With a rapidly globalizing Indian economy and rising standards and advancements, brands are making tremendous innovations to keep up with the new age of consumerism. The whole dynamic has changed, from cycling being segmented by usage to cycling being segmented by lifestyle. The premium bicycle market in India has been growing at a 25 per cent CAGR and has emerged as one of the fastest-growing segments.



Cambio Bikes is a premium bicycle brand launched by Avon Newage Cycles Pvt Ltd in 2022 to cater to the expanding market for high-end bikes that stand out. The Cambio range is fully alloyed, with 10 exciting models in MTB and Hybrid with 21- or 24-speed options, and single-speed versions available in 26T, 27.5T, and 29T sizes. In just one year, Cambio has built up an enviable network of over 300 dealers across India.



On this occasion, Jt. MD, Avon Cycles Ltd, Rishi Pahwa, the man behind the concept, said, "The idea behind Cambio Bikes stems from the need to cater to a niche customer who is lifestyle conscious and looks forward to quality and style."



"As the growing market trends started to shift towards high-end bikes, we understood the importance of online marketing. The Cambio bike is a perfect match for the world-class quality and refinement of German engineering to serve the young generation of biking enthusiasts and meet modern-day expectations," said Mandeep Pahwa, Executive Director, Avon Cycles Ltd.





Onkar Singh Pahwa, CMD of Avon Cycles Ltd, said, "With our legacy spanning more than seven decades, Cambio is our foray into premium cycling, being manufactured in the state-of-the-art unit in Neelon, Ludhiana, built explicitly for premium and high-end bicycles, paving the way for the future."



Cambio is available in more than 300 channels dealing in premium bicycles across India. With the changing attitude of people towards cycling, the market has picked up for the premium segment. Cycling goes beyond the quest of sports to provide value to one's life, and people explore its potential to see how far they can go physically and mentally. It is being actively taken up as a sport and fitness regime, and Cambio Bikes is your ideal riding partner.

Cambio is preparing to take the wheel of the next revolution in the world of bikes, keeping in mind consumers' ever-changing demands and trends. Cambio aspires to shift the cycling industry's paradigm by taking bold steps towards the ever-changing shape of terrain that paves the way for the rise of an icon--a symbol of progress.



One can buy Cambio online through the official website, cambiobikes.com, along with the wide accessory range.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

