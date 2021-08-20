Cambridge University Press & Assessment launches Professional Development Programme

New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI/ThePRTree): Cambridge University Press & Assessment India, India's leading education publisher and international exam board is proud to announce the launch of its Professional Development Programme (PDP) for teachers and schools.

Cambridge PDP is a self-paced online course for teachers looking to strengthen their teaching methodologies for a modern blended learning environment. The course offers 40 hours of learning content through eight lessons, each covering a core pedagogical concept. Mapped to the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) the programme incorporates guidelines on Continuous Professional Development.

Cambridge PDP covers eight key concepts: Student Engagement, Behaviour Management, Metacognition, Active Learning, Bloom's Taxonomy, Multiple Intelligences, Assessment for learning and Teaching with Digital Technologies in an Indian classroom learning environment.

Arun Rajamani, Managing Director, Cambridge University Press & Assessment, South Asia, said: "Last year has been incredibly challenging for teachers across the world. It has highlighted the need for a well-rounded and need-based development programme that bridges the gap between the existing and new-age blended teaching and learning techniques. We have developed the Cambridge Professional Development Programme (Cambridge PDP) to address this need.

At Cambridge, we believe that teachers are central to high-quality pedagogy, high attainment, and the well being of learners. And we are sure that Cambridge PDP will be a key stepping stone in the professional development journey of educators in India and beyond. The course marks an important step for Cambridge in our commitment to improve the skills and expertise of educators in India."

Key Features of the Cambridge Professional Development Programme:

NEP 2020 aligned programme, designed for Indian classroom learning scenarios.

Over 40 hours of self-paced modules for flexible learning.

Learner-centric approach to develop best teaching practices.



Balanced focus on primary, latter-primary subjects including Science, Social Sciences, Mathematics and English

Level appropriate real-world examples and demonstration videos to help implement classroom strategies easily.

Expert videos by educationists to reflect on current teaching practices.

Guides about best practices for digital teaching and optimizing available resources.

Comprehensive feedback and assessment to quantify progress.

Ashish Arora, Senior Vice President - Products, Cambridge University Press & Assessment, said: "We have identified eight concepts that represent certain fundamental teaching-learning methodologies. The programme is offered in a blended learning format, which will ensure that the whole learning experience is stimulating from start to finish. Our progressive modules incorporate practical real-world examples relevant to the theories, facilitating greater engagement and impact."

At Cambridge, we offer several different professional development opportunities for teachers according to their experience and needs. From self-study materials to online help, access support that suits you and your school. Our approach to professional development supports teachers to become confident, responsible, reflective, innovative, and engaged.

Find out more about the Cambridge PDP here: https://learning.tcsionhub.in/courses/cambridge-university-press/cambridge-pdp/

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

