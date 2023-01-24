Camlin Fine Sciences launches adorr Vanillin, manufactures in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24 (ANI/PRNewswire): The global leading manufacturers of diphenols, Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd. (CFS) launches the world's leading fully integrated plant for production of Vanillin under the brand name 'adorr™' at its world-class facility in Dahej, India. Produced in a fully integrated manufacturing process, CFS delivers product quality, stability, and complete traceability. Through efficient technology and mostly locally sourced raw materials, it can ensure steady supplies to its customers. adorr™, developed using the most acceptable Catechol route, adheres to the industry's norms and principles of needed safety, environment-care and sustainability. The brand would also be introducing specialty, customised products within vanillin range for ease of various applications.



adorr™ is synonymous with authenticity in every aspect and could be a value-addition for food and beverage and F&F industries. adorr™ with a rich sensory profile (Vanillin and Ethyl Vanillin) would serve as a flavouring substance to a wide range of industries including incense and animal nutrition. CFS plant with planned capacities can meet the demands of the market. The facility is certified and would follow highest standards of food safety and quality. Camlin Fine Sciences using its robust, worldwide distribution network will reach out to customers anywhere on the globe.

CFS has announced the availability of the first edition of adorr™ starting from 22nd January 2023. Vice President - Aroma Ingredients, Mr. Eric Santos said, "It is our goal to provide our customers with products that meet their expectations and our brand can deliver value for their end use."

CFS has been dedicated to bringing science to everyday life. As a global company touching billions of lives every day with its products, CFS is committed to improving the quality, efficacy, safety and sensory profile of food, petfood and feed. The company is also focused on enabling sustainable, nutritional products for customers across the globe. Along with tailored solutions, the company provides technical support to customers in more than 80 countries.



A public-listed company, CFS has more than 1000 employees globally with manufacturing facilities, sales and marketing offices in Asia, Europe, North America, Central and South America which caters to the market worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.camlinfs.com/aroma

