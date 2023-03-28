Campus Activewear achieves 200 stores milestone across India; Unveils its first exclusive outlet in Lulu Mall of Kochi

New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Campus Activewear, one of India's largest sports and athleisure footwear brand announces a major milestone in its journey towards expansion and growth by achieving the landmark of 200th stores across India. To celebrate this achievement, the company opened its first exclusive outlet in Kochi at Lulu Mall as a testament to its commitment to providing high-quality, fashionable, and affordable activewear to customers.

Campus Activewear, began its retail journey in 2017, with the opening of 35 brand outlets till 2020. Since then, the brand has continued to thrive and expand, with a strong focus on retail expansion opening 100 stores last year. Today, Campus has reached 200 stores across India, making its products more accessible to customers than ever before.

To mark this milestone, Campus Activewear has opened its first exclusive brand outlet in Kochi, at the prestigious Lulu Mall. The outlet boasts a contemporary design, reflecting the brand's commitment to a fashion-forward active wear. The new store will showcase the latest collections and exclusive designs, providing customers with an unparalleled shopping experience. The outlet launch is a part of the brand's growth journey from continuously driving fashion forward narrative and adopting a multi-channel sales approach to add value to the customer's brand journey while serving the latent demand.



Speaking at the launch, Nikhil Aggarwal, CEO, Campus Activewear Ltd. said, "We are excited to announce the launch of our first exclusive outlet in Lulu Mall of Kochi, which also marks our momentous 200th store milestone across India. This remarkable achievement is a reflection of our unwavering dedication to delivering footwear that seamlessly blends quality, style, and affordability. Our newly inaugurated outlet boasts a state-of-the-art shopping experience that promises to elevate our customer's retail experience. With better brand visibility, accessible pricing and increased customer touch-points, we are committed to ensure highest level of customer satisfaction."

Campus Activewear 200th store milestone video: www.youtube.com/watch?v=9B6e2-QsMrU

With the support of all customers and stakeholders, Campus honours that the fondness for its products, quality, and design has grown exponentially across cities and towns. Evolving with time, Campus aims to boost confident self-expression and raise shoe consciousness in youth. As an ambition, Campus Activewear aims to emerge as the most preferred athleisure brand in India, and bets big on design and product innovation every single time to provide fashion for consumers' feet.

Campus is India's largest sports and athleisure footwear brand in terms of value and volume in Fiscal 2021. In 2005, Hari Krishan Agarwal with his acumen, skill and innovative thinking, started a never-to-end revolution in the footwear industry with Campus Activewear. Today, the flagship brand ''Campus'' has emerged as the biggest domestic sports and athleisure footwear brand in India that offers a diverse product portfolio for the entire family. With the changing market dynamics, Campus sustained its focus on product design and innovation by facilitating access to the latest global trends and styles through fashion forward approach. With over 19000+ multi-brand retail stores, over 200 company's exclusive outlets, website (campusshoes.com) and amongst one of the top brands available on e-commerce portals, Campus secured its pan India presence while capturing the imagination of millions of people across Omni-channel platforms. The brand offers multiple choices across styles, colour palettes, price points and an attractive product value proposition making Campus, an aspirational brand especially for - young adults, everyday performers and fashionistas. Strengthening the brand's leadership position in India, Campus recently got listed in May 2022.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

