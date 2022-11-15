Can Big Eyes offer more market relevance than Convex Finance and Avalanche?

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI/ATK): Big Eyes (BIG) is the newest member of the meme family with tremendous growth potential.

It recognizes the importance of having diversity and proper asset management in the cryptocurrency market. Therefore, it has armed itself with features that could enable it to generate wealth for its community through DeFi and NFTs.

Meanwhile, other established cryptocurrencies like Convex Finance (CVX) and Avalanche (AVAX) have shown their relevance in the crypto market by providing solutions to different challenges faced by users.

Can Big Eyes (BIG) prove its relevance in the crypto market like Convex Finance (CVX) and Avalanche (AVAX)? Let's find out.

Convex Finance Boosts Users' Rewards While Enjoying Relative Stability

Convex Finance (CVX) is a DeFi platform that boosts rewards for Curve.fi stakers and liquidity providers on a user-friendly platform. Curve.fi is a competitive stablecoin trading platform where users can enjoy reduced risks while trading in a decentralized space.

However, it is nearly impossible for an individual to stake enough liquidity to attain the maximum reward. This is where Convex Finance (CVX) comes in. Convex Finance (CVX) pools the assets of individual stakers and benefits from their aggregated liquidity.

These stakers receive the interest rate on their provided liquidity, a share of the CRV trading fees, the boosted rewards from Convex, and Convex (CVX) tokens. Individuals with fewer assets can also stake their CRV tokens with Convex and receive increased rewards.

Therefore, Convex Finance (CVX) creates relevance by helping users to earn more rewards that would otherwise be unattainable on the competitive Curve.fi ecosystem.

Avalanche Provides High Throughput, Lower Fees, and Sustainability

Avalanche (AVAX) is among the networks built to combat the severe network congestion and expensive transaction fees on the Ethereum blockchain.

Therefore, the Avalanche (AVAX) blockchain is an open-source smart contract platform for launching sustainable dApps, such as DeFi protocols (lending, trading, decentralized exchanges), blockchain games, and NFTs.

Transactions processed on the Avalanche (AVAX) blockchain are extremely fast, inexpensive, and energy-efficient. With an acclaimed throughput of about 4,500 transactions per second, it boasts of being the industry's most efficient smart contract platform in terms of time-to-finality.

Avalanche's Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism also enables users to stake their AVAX tokens as validators, secure the network, and earn more AVAX tokens as a reward.



With new dApps, blockchain games, and more NFTs, AVAX stakers can earn more rewards from their holdings.

Big Eyes Incorporates Necessary Features For Long-Term Relevance

Big Eyes (BIG) seeks to leave a mark in the crypto space like Convex Finance (CVX) and Avalanche (AVAX). However, despite its cuteness, it incorporates features that prove it's more than just a cute meme coin. Its mission is to diversify users' crypto portfolios and offer long-term value through various functions.



Firstly, Big Eyes (BIG) intends to leverage social media and influencers to make the coin the biggest meme coin of 2022. However, its focus is wider than 2022, as it intends to keep the buzz going till 2030 with several other offerings.

While keeping its media hype, Big Eyes (BIG) plans to partner with ocean sanctuaries and notable charity organizations passionate about cleaning up our water bodies. This will also be a means of showing its commitment to society.

Big Eyes (BIG) intends to tap into the NFT hype by incorporating NFTs on its platform. These NFTs will give users NFT fee rewards and access to Big Eyes events, including NFT beauty contests. It will also feature a merch store selling cute items to create publicity and revenue. With these events and contributions from the team and community members, Big Eyes will be gunning for a top 10 NFT project.

Finally, Big Eyes (BIG) plans to make DeFi accessible to the global population. Therefore, the platform will have a swapping mechanism with staking and liquidity provision. It will also offer zero-fee transactions to its users to encourage more DeFi activities. As a result, Big Eyes (BIG) hopes to grow appropriately, create value, and become sustainable in the long run.

Big Eyes (BIG) is more than a cute meme coin that merely wants to hit the cryptocurrency market. It is built with wealth-generating features that could ensure it leaves an impact in the crypto market, like Convex Finance (CVX) Avalanche (AVAX).

