Can Big Eyes surpass crypto assets like Quant and Solana?

New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI/ATK): Since the beginning of Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies have played a crucial role in the financial industry.

This has resulted in the emergence of numerous coins that compete to provide distinctive services to their customers.

Meme coins are a category of cryptocurrencies that were expressly designed to be amusing. Despite their entertainment value, investors have previously received exponential profits from these tokens.

Big Eyes Coin, a brand-new meme coin, has recently been introduced to the cryptocurrency market in an effort to change how the general public perceives meme coins. The meme token called Big Eyes, also called known as its ticker symbol BIG, aims to promote its ecosystem by employing a diverse range blockchain technology applications.

The Big Eyes Team plans provide blockchain education resources and opportunities, issue NFTs, and promote charity organizations all at the same time. This article will explore how the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new meme coin that is poised to compete with Quant (QNT) and Solana (SOL) as market leaders.

Quant (QNT)

The Quant network is a decentralized network that links blockchains from several networks using distributed ledger technology (Overledger). Blockchain interoperability is resolved by Quant without compromising the effectiveness or proper operation of the technology.

The Quant operating system seeks to minimize the enormous, unneeded gaps between various blockchains by leveraging the over-ledger system.

The licenses needed for programmers to create anything on the platform are bought with Quant Token (QNT). A year must have passed while the token was locked. Additionally, it is employed to cover the costs associated with operating gateways and carrying out read or write operations on the Overledger, among other things.



Solana (SOL)

The Solana blockchain's native currency platform, SOL, is a member of a unique category of cryptocurrencies platforms known as "Ethereum killers." These platforms were created to be competitive with Ethereum (ETH) and other Ethereum killers, offering the same services but with added benefits. Because it was created expressly to address the security and scalability issues that face Ethereum (ETH) users, Solana (SOL) stands apart from the competition.

Solana transactions are significantly quicker and less expensive than those of most rivals with the combination of its Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain and Proof-of-History (PoH) algorithm.



Because of its energy-efficient design, Solana enables users to mint and trade Non-Fungible Tokens in addition to allowing the development of smart contracts and Decentralized Applications (dApps).



Big Eyes (BIG)

Big Eyes Token, created as a decentralized finance (DeFi) coin, is already displaying promising future potential. In presale rounds, this token is selling out quickly. More investors are becoming interested in Big Eyes Coin every day.

This token will be owned by the Big Eyes Community, which will also run the system for quick expansion. It will likely surpass all other meme coins as the industry leader, according to many analysts. If this token is able to successfully replace popular meme coins, investors could see enormous returns.

The DeFi ecosystem is supported by the cryptocurrency Big Eyes Coin (BIG), which reimagines meme tokens. People continue to think meme coins are a joke. Many investors who were frequently purchasing new meme currencies have been scared off by the collapse of well-known meme tokens. The most adorable meme coin is the BIG token.

In contrast to Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and some other meme coins, Big Eyes Coin is a deflationary token. Since there will only be a finite number of coins, the number of tokens will gradually decrease.

To advertise Big Eyes' unique features, it will make use of well-known influencers, media outlets, and social media networks. The Big Token has a good chance of overtaking the most well-known meme coin in 2022 with a solid marketing effort.

