Can Remuno and MoonPay contribute to the normalisation of crypto payment processors?

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI/ATK): Despite their existence for over a decade, cryptocurrencies are still not the primary currency option to use for purchasing goods and services online. The consensus for conducting payments online is using crypto payment processors such as ApplePay, Revolut and PayPal.

These have all provided merchants with a more efficient and secure payment method when buying and selling products digitally. Despite the bearish crypto market in 2022, people's interests in blockchain networks have remained intact. As the internet continues to advance, the need for a crypto payment processor is seemingly the next step for the development of blockchain technology.

This is where platforms such as Remuno and MoonPay come into play but do they have the capability to normalise the use of crypto payment processors online?

Easy as 1-2-3 with Remuno

Remuno is a new entry into the realm of crypto payment processors, aiming to eliminate the complexity of cryptocurrency usage regarding purchasing products sold on the internet. This is a platform for e-commerce businesses that want to make crypto a payment option when purchasing goods and services.

It has a simple three-step process that makes it easy for businesses to incorporate it onto their e-commerce platform.

Step one is to set up an account, where you would have to make direct contact with the institution. Once contact is made, Remuno will forward you a sign-up document, where they would need to provide all relevant information regarding the nature of the business.

Step two requires you to select an integration tool that which will be installed on your website. The organisation plans to have the PlugIn and API functions. The third and final step is the easiest is for users to place the 'checkout with crypto' button on the checkout section of their website.



Additionally, Remuno aims to branch outside of being strictly used online, with the hopes of eventually integrating into environments such as physical stores and festivals.



However, the platform is waiting for the development of transaction speed in blockchain technology - leading to better practicality when using cryptocurrencies.

If you are a start-up business looking to expand online, Remuno would be a viable crypto payment processor to pay attention to, as it plans to revolutionise the digitally purchasing process.

Use A Fast and Simple Payment Processor with MoonPay



MoonPay is an established crypto payment processor that distinguishes itself through its ability to provide a platform where people can purchase and distribute cryptocurrencies.

The company believes that buying crypto should not be difficult. Therefore, they set out to create a simple and secure software solution. This would enable people worldwide to participate in what they believe to be the digital revolution since the internet.



It was launched in 2019 and created by two entrepreneurs Victor Faramond and Ivan Soto-Wright. MoonPay's aim since its inception was to increase the adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Recently, MoonPay has partnered with Unstoppable Domains, a platform dedicated to creating decentralised websites that enable simplicity when making cryptocurrency payments. This collaboration could easily contribute to the normalisation of crypto payment processors.

