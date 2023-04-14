Canadian outsourcing firm Bill Gosling Outsourcing acquires Indian BPO MattsenKumar, broadens global capabilities

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], April 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In one of the first significant India-focused outsourcing consolidations of 2023, full-service BPO MattsenKumar has been acquired by Bill Gosling Outsourcing (BGO), a growing international BPO headquartered in Toronto, Canada. With this transaction, Bill Gosling Outsourcing gains a strong foothold in the coveted Indian BPO market, while MattsenKumar will be merged into its global footprint to further enhance service delivery capabilities. The acquisition combines BGO's proven track record of delivering customer experience solutions with MattsenKumar's deep expertise in third-party quality, data analytics, and innovation. Together, the two organizations will offer a comprehensive suite of BPO services to clients across a wide range of industries.

"We are thrilled to welcome the MattsenKumar team to the Bill Gosling flock," said Dave Rae, CEO of Bill Gosling Outsourcing. "Our partnership will allow us to expand our capabilities in key areas of strategic focus to provide our clients with a broader array of value-add services." MattsenKumar's CEO, Mike Mattsen, added, "We are excited to join BGO and become part of a leading global player in the customer experience segment. BGO's complementary services and geographic footprint will provide us with the opportunity to expand our relationships and provide additional value to our long-tenured customers." The acquisition will bring together over 5,500 employees across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The two organizations will share best practices, technology, and talent to drive innovation and growth. Management of both BGO and MK have retained significant ownership stakes in the combined organization. "Mike, and his business partner Aarati Kumar, will continue to run our Indian business while joining Bill Gosling Outsourcing as shareholders," Rae added.

With a 2100-strong team, MattsenKumar is a full-service BPO headquartered in Gurgaon, with operations also in Jaipur and Bengaluru. Founded in 2010, MattsenKumar offers a full suite of services with focused expertise within the third-party Quality and online Catalog/e-Commerce industries.



"We looked at well over twenty potential suitors, and it soon became apparent that Bill Gosling is a great cultural fit for MattsenKumar and our team," added co-founder Aarati Kumar. In addition to the India capabilities added through this acquisition, Bill Gosling Outsourcing has operations in Canada, the UK, Costa Rica, the Philippines, Trinidad and Tobago, and the United States. While the acquisition took effect in early April, integration activities commenced in mid-March and will continue for several months. No layoffs are expected; in fact, substantial growth opportunities have been identified.

Financial details were not disclosed. Novistra Capital, with offices in New Delhi, London and New York, was the sell-side advisor in the transaction. For additional information, please visit www.orgroup.com or contact Will Burnett (wburnett@orgoup.com or 512-505-4180).

