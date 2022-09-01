CanAm reaches major milestone of repaying USD 2.15 billion to EB-5 investors

New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Leading player in the EB-5 industry CanAm Enterprises ("CanAm") today announced the commendable achievement of a major industry milestone that includes the repayment of a whopping USD 2.15 billion in EB-5 capital to their global investors. To celebrate the feat CanAm hosted events in New York, India, Singapore, and Vietnam for their clientele.

Talking about this momentous milestone achievement, Tom Rosenfeld, President and CEO of CanAm said, "When an investor trusts us with their EB-5 application, we take that responsibility very seriously. For over 3 decades, we have been committed to delivering the best experience to our global clientele and we are proud to say that we are industry leaders in ensuring the safe return of their EB-5 capital. This milestone adds another feather to our cap, reinforcing our commitment, shining track record and leadership position in delivering what is best for our clients."

CanAm has maintained its global repute by carefully selecting their investment portfolio and conducting the required due diligence before committing. The USD 2.15 billion milestone was reached this month with the full repayment of USD 130 million for 260 investors in the MiamiCentral project. A new business, leisure, and transportation hub for the South Florida city, MiamiCentral features a mixed-use development of five buildings, with two residential towers atop a train platform, office buildings and retail space. The project is served by Brightline - the only privately owned and operated intercity high speed passenger train in the United States.



"CanAm has helped hundreds of immigrant families from India successfully invest and navigate the often complex landscape to obtain residency status abroad. For 35 years, CanAm has approached this responsibility with the integrity that our EB-5 clients need and deserve," Rosenfeld said.

The EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program is administered by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). The Program provides qualified foreign investors with the opportunity to earn "conditional" or temporary two-year visas in return for investing USD 800,000 in businesses located in Targeted Employment Areas that create at least ten full-time jobs for U.S. workers.

With 35 years of experience sourcing, underwriting and promoting immigration-linked investments in the United States and Canada, CanAm has a long and established track record, and a reputation of credibility and trust. CanAm has financed more than 60 projects and raised more than USD 3 billion of EB-5 capital. To date, more than USD 2.15 billion of EB-5 capital from more than 4,300 investor-families has been repaid by CanAm sponsored Regional Center Partnerships. CanAm exclusively operates seven USCIS-designated regional centers that are located in the City of Philadelphia, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, the metropolitan regions of New York and New Jersey, and the states of California, Hawaii, Florida, and Texas.

For more information, please visit www.canamenterprises.com.

This Story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

