Canara HSBC Life Insurance is now Great Place to Work Certified

New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Canara HSBC Life Insurance has been recognized as Great Place To Work® Certified™ in India from January 2023 to January 2024. The recognition symbolizes the commitment to being a workplace that fosters a greater sense of inclusion. The company's programs and initiatives represent dedication for creating a culture in which every colleague feels valued, heard and respected.



"Great Place To Work" is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits and government agencies in more than 150 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.



Commenting on the achievement, Anuj Mathur, MD & CEO, Canara HSBC Life Insurance says, "It is an honor for Canara HSBC Life Insurance to earn "Great Place to Work" 2023 - 2024 recognition second time in a row. The recognition signifies our culture that is based on agility, accountability, collaboration and provides a workplace where employees feel empowered, respected and motivated to be the torch bearers of the business. On this occasion, I would also like to thank all our employees, customer and stakeholders for their continued trust and support. We are confident of sustaining this momentum and of achieving greater heights in times to come."



Kiran Yadav, Chief People Officer, Canara HSBC Life Insurance adds, "We are honored to earn the "Great Place To Work® Certification™" for the second year in a row. We have always endeavored to foster a collaborative relationship with our employees and keep employee communication at the forefront of our operations. By ensuring transparency, the leadership team has helped create and maintain a culture rich with trust and credibility. We are committed to providing growth opportunities for our employees, a fair workplace for all, fostering a greater sense of inclusion, inspiring and empowering the next generation of leaders. Our interactions with all stakeholders are defined by our value behavior principles which are core to our functioning."





In India, the institute partners with more than 1400 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build "High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures" designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a "Great Place To Work" for all.



The Institute's research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations can deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a "Great Place To Work" for all and role models being for all leaders.



