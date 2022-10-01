Candere by Kalyan Jewellers launches its 1st Experience Centre in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Candere, India's leading JewelTech brand, best known for its unique designs suitable for all occasions and cutting-edge karigari excellence, launched its first exclusive Experience Centre spread across a 500sqft area in Mumbai. Considering the customers played a vital role in the making of the brand, Rupesh Jain, Founder and CEO, Candere, and Candere's oldest and most valued customers, were present to commemorate the launch of their first offline retail store at Infiniti Mall, Malad.



The first-of-its-kind centre has been created to ensure the customers enjoy the look and feel of the brand's diverse offerings. The Experience Centre is designed to work seamlessly alongside its online platform. Along with solitaires, platinum jewellery and a wide variety of rings, earrings, pendants, bracelets, necklaces and accessories, the store will also have some of the brand's best-sellers like the Chafa, Ziva, Evil Eye, Aadya and Besotted collections. The launch is also accompanied by exciting offers of up to 100 per cent off on making charges on Diamond jewellery with free gold coins on orders above 25k.



On the occasion of this grand launch, Rupesh Jain, Founder and CEO of Candere, said, "As the world moves towards digital, physical presence is still a key part in providing a seamless customer experience. This has now taken us all into a new chapter of our business. We are thrilled to expand from an online jewel-tech brand to the first-ever Experience Centre in an attempt to enhance the customer experience and the process of relationship building. With this launch, Candere will offer each valued customer an immersive and inclusive experience showcasing the new launches and festive collections."





Commenting on the announcement of the new experience centre, Punith Iyer, COO of Candere, said, "Creating the experience centre will help us address our customers' asks on a touch and feel experience while also allowing us to cater to a new segment of customers who are traditional brick and mortar store shoppers for our unique jewellery items. Our goal is to make our jewellery pieces available across various online and physical venues as Candere continues to expand. We envision connecting with our consumers more effectively by enhancing the consumer experience."



Candere as a brand has always catered to customers' immediate choice of jewellery over the years, imbibing the latest trends integrating technology and redefining fashion in a new light. A blend of both traditional and modern elements, its exquisite jewellery line has simple and majestic features. It holds true to the elegance and playful traits of its chic and contemporary collections.

