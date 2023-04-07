CANDY - the leading Italian household appliance brand launched in India; Now available on Flipkart

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Candy, a leading Italian household appliance brand, today, announced its entry to the Indian consumer durables market, with the launch of a range of appliances. The company introduced its product portfolio which includes air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, and smart TV categories. Designed for the forward-thinking Indian consumer, Candy aims to provide affordable everyday solutions which simplify a user's life with its elegant, thoughtful, efficient and easy-to-use product portfolio.



Bringing its 75 years of legacy to the Indian market, Candy offers products with optimal operational efficiency with high cost-effectiveness. Candy's product portfolio features some of the most efficient and accessible technologies for a superior consumer experience.



The newly launched Candy's range of air conditioners come equipped with dual inverter technology and are aimed at providing the best in class cooling with value for money. The 'Climate' series of ACs is strengthened with a Turbo cooling mode which ensures faster cooling at a high ambient temperature of 60 degrees. The ACs also come with anti-bacterial filters that work as a value add for indoor air quality. Furthermore, with the 5-in-1 convertible ECO mode available in the new range, it reduces 20-60% energy consumption for better energy savings. The ACs, available by Candy on the Flipkart platform, in 1 and 1.5 tonnage models are priced at Rs 27,990 and 30,990 respectively.



Candy brings refrigerators which suit the needs of the ever-evolving youth, perfectly. Twin and triple inverter technology in refrigerators cause less fluctuations, reduces noise levels, and saves energy simultaneously. Priced at Rs 9,990 and 49,990 respectively by Candy, the refrigerators are available in capacities ranging from 165L to 630 L, features like jumbo ice maker, turbo icing and features like 5- in-1 convertible to maximize space utilization in most of the models.

Candy has also launched its range of semi and fully-automatic washing machines starting from Rs 8,999 to 30,000. The fully automatic machines come with features such as Oceanus Wave Drum, soft closing door, toughened glass top lid and lint controller, etc. The tub dry feature prevents moisture retention and hence prevents bacterial mold production in the tub, furthering the consumers' health safety.





The voice-enabled LED TV range comes with Android TV from Rs 10,999 to 80,000 which is built with Smart AI and Bezel-less Super-Slim Italian Design. The TVs also come with Quantum Dot vision, Dolby vision, 120 Hz and Dolby Atmos sound for a superior viewing experience.



Speaking on this announcement, Chandramohan MH, Business Head, Candy Appliances, said, "The product range at Candy aims to address the needs of the new age Indian consumers, who are largely present online. We believe that the partnership with Flipkart as our e-commerce platform would be a step forward in this direction. This would enable our brand to expand its reach across the country and deliver our brand promise to the maximum number of households. Candy Appliances are skillfully combined with advanced technology and contemporary Italian designs, which makes them a right fit for an easy-going and fashionable lifestyle."



On the launch, Jagjeet Harode, Vice President, Large Appliances at Flipkart, said, "We are delighted to offer customers a wide range of products from Candy, a prominent Italian household appliance brand. The Flipkart marketplace provides an excellent platform for showcasing Candy's smart and unique appliances, making them easily accessible to a wider range of households across the country. Launching the Candy brand on the Flipkart platform will enable us to expand our product range and provide our customers with an expansive selection of options. At Flipkart, we are constantly seeking ways to elevate our customers' online shopping experience, and our collaboration with Candy is another step towards achieving this goal."



With a vision to provide a comprehensive range of consumer appliances and cater to the users who are keen to make their life simpler, efficient, inclusive, and fashionable, Candy appliances are the best fit. For more details please visit https://www.candyappliances.com/

