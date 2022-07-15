CannaBlithe promotes CBD for effective and 100 per cent organic no-side effects pain management

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI/PNN): Pain medicines like opioids and steroids are a global cause of concern among physicians for the numerous adverse side effects, including the potential capacity to develop drug dependency. As a safe alternative to these medicines, CBD or cannabidiol is fast gaining popularity among pharmacologists, drug researchers and medical practitioners. In North American and European countries, CBD and cannabis are already used to treat several ailments and diseases.

Beginning In India, CannaBlithe Development LLP actively promotes CBD as a 100 per cent organic, Ayurveda-certified pain medicine and establishes a medically-approved, legally-compliant dispensing mechanism. The Company has made ordering responsibly sourced, quality CBD products online easier for medical practitioners and patients.

What is CBD?

CBD or cannabidiol is a non-psychoactive compound found in extracts of Cannabis leaves. It has several therapeutic effects for treating ailments and diseases like chronic pain, appetite disorders, sleeplessness, anxiety and various lifestyle issues. Scientists and medical researchers are analysing the effects of CBD on epilepsy, cancer, auto-immune diseases, and endometriosis. Although a lot is still to be learned, the results are promising. Full-spectrum oil or CBD oil contains several active cannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids. They act together synergistically to accelerate the process of healing.



"With global legalisation and regulation of the cannabis plant, finally the crop is making its way back and breaking the Unreal stigmas attached. We are trying our foremost to spread awareness and the correct education to society about a single plant's medicinal and nutritional benefits. How impactful it will be for the greater good of our society. We have a panel of our onboard Doctors who consults and explains the medicines if eligible by giving people access to ethically-sourced, GMP-manufactured medical-grade products." - Mr Suhail Sachdeva, CannaBlithe Development LLP.

In India, applications of cannabis plants and cannabis extracts in medical treatments have several mentions in Ayurvedic scriptures. Cannabidiol and other cannabinoid compounds are extracted from cannabis leaves supplied by government bodies to licensed processors. India's "cannabis" CBD extraction and processing industry requires a lot more standardisation to effectively and efficiently cater to the demands for organic hemp medicines. Few startups are putting serious efforts into research and trials to serve consumers with authentic products, building consumer awareness, and, at the same time, helping authorities regulate the industry better.

Peaceful balance is something everyone is striving for, and CannaBlithe envisions a world where people believe in the powers which nature has to offer. The Company strives to educate people about the benefits of indigenous and Ayurveda-approved therapeutic and healing practices. CannaBlithe's medical-grade CBD products are entirely manufactured in licensed GMP-certified facilities.

