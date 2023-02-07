Cantabil Retail posts 13 pc in Q3 profit

New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): Cantabil Retail India on Tuesday posted a 12.79 per cent in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 26.95 crore for the quarter ended December 2022, against Rs 23.71 crore in the year-ago period.

According to a statement shared with exchanges, revenue went up 23.82 per cent to Rs 163.10 crore, against Rs 131.72 crore in the year-ago period.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) grew 11.13 per cent to Rs 55.94 crore against Rs 47.26 crore in the year-ago period.



The company said its basic earning per share was at Rs 16.51 during the reviewed period, against Rs 14.52 in the year-ago period.

Vijay Bansal, Chairman and Managing Director of Cantabil Retail India, said, "I am happy to share that we have registered revenue of Rs 163 crore in Q3 FY23 with Ebitda and PAT of Rs 56 crore and Rs 27 crore, respectively. For the nine-month period, revenues stood at Rs 380 crore with Ebitda and PAT of Rs 123 crore and Rs 50 crore. Our revenues from the same stores have played an instrumental role in delivering the desired growth in financial performance."

Established in 1989, Cantabil Retail India is in the business of designing, manufacturing, branding and retailing of apparel and accessories. (ANI)

