Canum Infotech brings proven tools and methods for a reliable and resilient digital ecosystem

New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI/ATK): Canum Infotech, an IT Company that designs, code and builds Full stack secure digital solutions for enterprises across the globe, have recently introduced CRISNM for cyber resilience, a comprehensive SaaS platform for certification, audit, rapid and continuous InfoSec compliance.

The firm features Compliance dashboard that composes views with various InfoSec parameters, Analytics with continuous discovery to identify possible risk, policies and guidelines including state changes for Assets to ensure protection and feeds to the runtime operational metrics. The product of Canum Infotech ensures the basics to establish InfoSec management enablers as well as includes all the required components for ensuring compliance benchmarks with runtime risk analytics together with the decision making.

Cybersecurity is on the rise with the rise of Digital transformation of the business and data breaches have become increasingly more frequent and complex with the advent of technology. Hackers find it easier to break through the vulnerabilities of the companies and access the confidential data. Canum Infotech was founded by Om Prakash Mishra in 2018 with the mission of providing world class quality full stack digital and cybersecurity solutions powered with AI for the security of digital business all across the globe. Mishra has a rich experience of over 22 years in Enterprise Digital Architecture, Cybersecurity, Customer advisory for Full stack solutions implementation for scale.

Speaking about their product, Mishra "With an aim to protect the computers, networks and software programs from cyber-attacks we have paid importance to inquisitiveness, humility, integrity and collaborated with huge clientele all across the world since the inception of Canum Infotech. Initially we have started as a small team of Software Architect enthusiast and now we have evolved into a team of cyber security experts, Automation, cloud services and Analytics and compliances from all over the world."

"It goes without saying; the risk of cyber-attacks is increasing at a fast paced for companies and Institutions. Cyber threats can come from any level of your organization evolving danger to the sensitive data of the organization. That is where Cybersecurity comes into the picture and Canum Infotech by building and sustaining machine Intelligence for autonomous systems, strives to become the reputed global leader in the digital Industry".

Being a client centric organization Canum Infotech focuses on every aspect of the organization from marketing and sales of the product development and support. The team of Canum Infotech under the leadership of Mr. Mishra prioritizes customer's long-term success over short term goals. They commit to a set of values and instill them across the entire organization for enriching leading experience with the customers. They patiently listen and address their clients and understand the customer's expectations and their perception, they see the needs of their customers at each interaction with innovative and out of the box solutions. Canum Infotech creates end to end solution for the customers across all the layers of the platform stack.

Started in November 2018 Canum Infotech integrated innovations to their solutions by on-boarding their first customer in AIOPs where they supported their Client's AI-driven solutions that fuelling the power and scalability of Artificial Intelligence to automated End-to End user IT support an RPA operations and management.

With an expansion of the wing in 2019 with new office setup in Bangalore they have brought in some change in the strategy by introducing innovations to the products and services together with the expansion of team, acquiring new client base and initiation of test automation. December 2019 marked with the development of the SOAR product, with the help of which they could help organizations focus on their current strengths and opportunities by creating a vision of future aspirations and the desired result.

The plethora of solutions and services provided by Canum Infotech includes -

- Automation solutions for AIOps, ITOps, and DevSecOps.

- Cloud Services, CloudOps for Infra, Application lifecycle management, Support, Monitoring etc on major cloud platforms like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platforms.



- AI and Cybersecurity, that includes comprehensive security coverage for applications and Infrastructure powered with Artificial Intelligence

- Security Architecture Consulting

- Deep Vulnerability Analysis and Penetration testing

- Security Operations Automations

- DevSecOps Implementation

- Automation Factory and CoE

The rise of the blend of technology and innovation has observed a change with the arrival of Coronavirus Pandemic not only in the face of the market but the products and services as well. As the world goes digital the consumer behaviour was observed with a change in terms of the buying habits and the way they interact with brands. Canum Infotech helps businesses in optimizing their online presence along with the performance of the business.

It goes without saying, the rapid digital transition of business since the arrival of pandemic has exposed many vulnerabilities that almost every organisation faces. As per the report by World Economic Forum's Global Risks Report 2021 cyber risk is reported as the top global threats. Digital transformation of the business surged the business opportunities but subsequently, protection from cybercrimes has become the need of the hour as it has created a greater risk of cross border cyber-attacks. With the increase in phishing, social media hacking and ransomware organizations have prioritized information security.

Mr. Mishra signs off saying "Our employees and our clients are the most precious assets of Canum Infotech, we value both of them. I feel immensely grateful to my stakeholders for their excellent contribution in making Canum Infotech one of the best Full-stack Digital and security solutions providers in Bangalore for Global customers."

Secure your business with full stack digital and cybersecurity solutions powered with AI from Canum Infotech and come out on top. Connect with them now at om@canuminfotech.com and visit www.canuminfotech.com for more details.

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

