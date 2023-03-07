Capco hires Andrew McGinn as new Partner to accelerate expansion of South East Asia business

New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI/PRNewswire): Capco, the global technology and management consultancy, has appointed Andrew McGinn as a Partner and South East Asia (SEA) Digital Lead, based in Singapore. Andrew will deliver digital strategy and transformation initiatives for clients, drawing on his extensive knowledge and experience.

Andrew has over 15 years of experience, including technology-focused senior leadership roles at Boston Consulting Group, Accenture subsidiary Javelin Group, as well as CEO of This Place, a customer experience business providing end-to-end digital transformation and delivery for global brands.

Lance Levy, CEO of Capco, said: "We are delighted to welcome Andrew to the Asia-Pacific leadership team. Capco is ideally placed to help clients initiate and accelerate their agendas for digital transformation in the region. Andrew's passion for delivering results for his clients will be instrumental to advancing our partnerships as we enable our customers in navigating this evolving marketplace."



James Arnett, APAC Managing Partner at Capco, said: "We are seeing strong momentum across SEA in virtual banking, the adoption of innovative business models, and new customer experience models. Our recent APAC Bank of the Future survey highlighted a strong appetite among consumers for innovation in banking services. This presents banks with the real opportunity to deliver personalized and compelling customer offerings, and Andrew's deep experience in this area will be invaluable to help our clients execute. We welcome Andrew to the team."

Andrew McGinn said: "Constant change is the new normal. Customers want more, and the desire to embrace digital channels is evident not only among Gen Z digital natives but right through to the 65+ demographic. Embedded finance and insurance are at the center of this shift towards empowering customers to take greater control of their financial wellbeing. This evolution in customer behaviors is creating fresh opportunities for banks to deliver new services and propositions, and Capco has the experience and expertise to support these transformational initiatives. I'm delighted to be joining the rapidly growing Capco team in South East Asia."

