CapiticoPRG ties with ALTE University Georgia for MBBS & Dental student recruitment

New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI/PNN): CapiticoPRG is a Delhi-based education consulting firm that now has an exclusive alliance with the ALTE University for the admissions of medical (MBBS/ MD& Dental) aspirant students. ALTE University aims at boosting medical admission access and affordability and facilitating new academic research across the entire medical education ecosystem.

Alte University, with more than 20 years of experience in the academic domain, has now stepped into the Georgian and International educational market with a new brand name and concept. Alte University is the new name of Tbilisi Open University and is an innovative educational institution wherein students meet their ambitious goals in the field of medicine.

This alliance is directed by the CapiticoPRG CEO, Parul Goel. Through her experience of leading different businesses in various countries for the last three decades, she also played a significant role in the education business, which has helped her to further this agenda of CapiticoPRG. As a strategic alliance partner with ALTE University, CapiticoPRG will aid in the process of recruitment of medical students. Goel's extensive experience and the organization's footprint in several regions would certainly assist ALTE University to establish a name in the global market.

ALTE University is a highly ranked, prestigious & authorized medical institution in Georgia, offering one-stop Medical & Dentistry programs to international students. The University's mission is to equip students with knowledge and skills to create sustainable values through advanced teaching standards, enhanced critical thinking, innovation, adaptability, and emotional intelligence.

Salome Pataridze, the Head of Student Recruitment of Alte University Georgia, has more than eight years of experience in student recruitment. She graduated in BBA & MBA from Georgia and has worked for multiple international companies as an educational consultant. On this alliance, Salome quoted, "We are elated with our alliance with Capitico PRG and are sure that this relationship will go a long way".

All courses at ALTE University are taught in the English Language, and the university already has more than 400 students from India.

The programs offered by ALTE University are:

I) Medical Doctor Program (6 years)

Degree Awarded: Medical Doctor

II) Dentistry Program (5 years)



Degree Awarded: Doctorate in Dental medicine

Criteria for Admissions: The University follows a six-staged admission process for the recruitment of students-

Stage 1: Online Application

Stage 2: Document Verification

Stage 3: Online Personal Interview

Stage 4: Recognition of Foreign Education

Stage 5: Enrollment

Stage 6: Tuition fees Submission

The alliance aims at supporting students to grab the opportunity to study from distinguished medical faculties at a medical destination highly equipped with all the modern techniques and devices to help them emerge as outstanding professionals in their fields.

CapiticoPRG has initiated the process of collaborating with area-wise partners/consultants in India to expand the awareness of the MBBS / Dental courses as well as the recruitment process.

