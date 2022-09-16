Capri Loans announces opening of new technology center in Gurugram

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Capri Loans, a diversified Non-Banking Financial Company in India, is spreading its wings and opening a new technology centre in Gurugram. The new 11000 sq. ft. space will house more than 100 brilliant minds. The company plans to hire talent across different tech functions over the next 12 months.

The technology center will focus on developing innovative products and solutions to support the transformation of the company from a NBFC to a leading-edge fintech firm. Other than undertaking digital transformation efforts, it will also focus on creating proprietary solutions for loan management, customer service and data analytics using cutting-edge technologies. It will operate under the leadership of Rahul Agarwal, Group CTO, Capri Global Capital.

"We are excited to open a new technology center in Gurugram. This move reflects our goal of taking Capri Loans into the digital era. The center will help the company deliver product innovation so that more and more underserved customers can leverage financial solutions. Building this new center further strengthens our commitment to creating unique offerings with the help of disruptive technologies that can help people change their lives," said Rahul Agarwal.



We have made sure that the technology center is centrally premium located and easily accessible by metro, and personal transport for everyone in Delhi NCR for bringing convenience to employees. Keeping up with the current trend and growing demand from employees, the center will practice flexible working, allowing them to work from anywhere and maintain better work-life balance.

The new space is designed with an open layout that aligns with the open culture at Capri Loans. It features best-in-class facilities such as comfortable and large workstations, best in class machines, digital discussion boards, super large (100 inch) online screens monitor etc. that will allow employees to work comfortably, collaborate and brainstorm. It also has fun spaces such as in-house gym and recreational space, wellness room, breakout area, library, cafeteria where employees can destress, interact and bond.

Capri Global Capital Limited (CGCL) is a diversified Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) and is part of the NIFTY Smallcap 100 Index. The Company is offering financial services to the unbanked and underserved masses across India, particularly in the Northern and Western geographies of the country, through its strong network of branches spread across 12 states and Union Territories with a strong workforce of 4100+ employees. The Company operates in high-growth segments such as MSME Loans, Affordable Housing Finance, Gold Loan, Auto Loan, and Construction finance. As of Financial Year 2022, the AUM of the Company stood at Rs 66,325 million.

