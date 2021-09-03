CAR-O-MAN recognized as most promising brand in Hyderabad by Business Mint

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 3 (ANI/PNN): CAR-O-MAN, a one-stop multi-brand car service center, has been recognized as the Most Promising Brand in Hyderabad by India's leading and most credible market research company Business Mint.

The recognition comes as a big boost and motivation for the Hyderabad-based on-demand car repair service provider to pursue its goal of emerging as a national player.

CAR-O-MAN has been awarded the Most Promising Brand in Hyderabad in the Multi Brand Car Service Category at the Business Mint Nationwide Awards. CAR-O-MAN was selected for the award for delivering extensive and high-quality services even at short notice.



"This award is recognition of the change we have been able to bring in the last eleven years. It will inspire us to work harder and deliver even better services to our customers," said SA Raaju, CEO and Founder of CAR-O-MAN.

Sharing the story of how a Mechanical Engineer ended up entering the car repair business, Raaju said, "I felt there was a significant room for improvement in the car repair segment, especially in terms of process adherence, technology adoption, and customer satisfaction. The drive to deliver high-quality and on-demand car repair services led me to establish CAR-O-MAN in 2010. We have earned the trust of thousands of satisfied customers by delivering what we promised."

While CAR-O-MAN has a presence only in Hyderabad at present, Raaju says they aim to expand to more cities and have a pan-India presence in the future to tap the growing demand for quality car repair services.

What differentiates CAR-O-MAN from others is its focus on proper systems and frameworks to ensure a smooth and seamless process from the time a request is placed until the time the vehicle is handed back to the customer. The firm also makes maximum use of technology to ensure transparency and efficiency in services.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

