CaratLane achieves a milestone with the launch of its 200th store

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 31 (ANI/BusinessWire India): CaratLane, India's leading omnichannel jeweller, has accomplished a significant milestone with the launch of its 200th store, which is located in the city of Nawabs, Lucknow. The store is located at the centre of the capital city in Gomti Nagar, and covers a massive area of 3156 sq.ft. Apart from the 200th store launch, the brand also opened 20 other stores PAN India across cities like Anantapur, Pondicherry, Ajmer, Kangra and Patna among others standing strong at 220 stores now. These launches come just in time for the upcoming season of Akshay Tritiya, which is a crucial festival for jewellery purchases across the country.



With this launch, the brand has cemented their spot as one of the leading omnichannel jewellery brands in 91 cities across India, spanning across a massive 2.73 lakhs of square footage in retail. The brand focuses on keeping the customer at the centre and to solve for all the frictions in their journey. The customers can browse bestseller designs in their pin code and after various nudges, they are guided to the channel of their choice like CaratLane LIVE, Try at Home or the CaratLane stores in their vicinity that have the designs they want to purchase. The aim is to keep the journey simple for the customer and handle all complexity at the brand's end. All parts of the journey (marketing, merchandising, product and supply chain) of CaratLane come together to enable their purchase. This helps improve the business conversion for the brand and finding the most desirable designs for the customers at a pin code level.



The launch of these stores is a part of CaratLane's aggressive expansion plan, which includes opening stores in tier II and III cities across India. The company's vision is to make premium jewellery accessible to customers in every part of the country through its omnichannel approach.





Speaking about the new store launch, Prashant Chaudhary, Vice President, Omni Business, CaratLane, said, "We are thrilled to open our 200th store in Lucknow. Our aim is to provide customers with a seamless shopping experience, whether online or offline. We saw enthusiastic customers in Lucknow, and realised the high demand in this catchment area, and hence Gomti Nagar was a strategic choice. We are confident that our innovative retail format and curated jewellery collections will resonate with the people of Lucknow. What makes this day even more special is the launch of 20 other stores PAN India on the same day, which is something we have never done before. It brings me great joy to say that we are now available in 220 stores across India!"



With the launch of these stores, CaratLane has cemented its position as one of India's leading omnichannel jewellery brands. The brand's commitment to quality, innovation, and customer-centric approach has helped it become a trusted name in the Indian jewellery industry.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

