Cardiac patients, baby-wearing mothers, cancer survivors and saree-clad women come together for the "Lifelong Fight Lazy Run" with Milind Soman

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media): Lifelong Online Retail Private Limited announced a 5 km Lifelong Fight Lazy Run with Actor, supermodel, and fitness icon Milind Soman on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Juhu, Mumbai. The Lifelong Fight Lazy Run is a movement urging all Mumbaikars to fight their lazy selves and is aimed at encouraging people to push themselves to be their fittest versions.

Prior to the main event, the team had lined up three promo events to spread the message of FIGHT LAZY and BEING FIT - a 3KM run with Zippers Club for cardiac patients who have undergone either angioplasty or bypass surgery and desire to recoup their lost health and remain fit.

The second promo event witnessed Baby Wearing Moms and Cancer Survivors participating to the best of their capacity in a 3KM run along with fitness games and exercises. Lastly, the third promo event was aimed to spread a simple message that clothes should never be a factor to stop you from being fit. With this agenda, participants were seen donning traditional outfits such as sarees and salwar kameez for the 3KM run.

A concept designed by Lifelong Online Retail, India's youngest and fastest-growing product appliances company, Fight Lazy does not focus on driving people to become a marathon champion, have the broadest chest, or the biggest biceps, it rather talks about starting where you are and moving forward. Through the first upcoming run scheduled to be held on July 3, 2022, at Jamnabai School Turf Ground, Juhu Scheme, Vile Parle West, their aim is to bring the 'Fight' to everyone's doorstep. Other than the 5KM run, the event will also host a series of fitness games, followed by prize distribution for the winners.

Registrations are open at https://youtoocanrun.com/races/lifelong-fight-lazy-run/



All the registered participants will get:

T-shirt, Finisher medal, Post-run refreshment and Participation e-certificate. The slogan of the 5 Kms Lifelong Fight Lazy Run with Milind Soman being organised by Smiling Tiger Experiences is "So come, let's run together, Let's fight lazy together."

The ultimate aim of the main event, as well as the promo events, is to encourage people to step out of their comfort zones, fight their laziness, and join the run to commence their fitness journey.

Lifelong Online is one of India's leading direct-to-consumer brands for consumer durable products. Inspired by consumers, our products are developed by keeping our insights into the modern Indian consumer's lifestyle at the core of the design. As we reimagine everyday living, our products strongly resonate with our consumers, establishing our strong presence across multiple categories, starting from Home and Kitchen, Lifestyle, Fitness, Healthcare, and extending to IoT Devices. At Lifelong Online, we run the complete D2C flywheel, with a technology backbone that secures customer feedback across multiple touchpoints, demonstrating effective marketing and communication campaigns, managing a diverse multi-country factory base across, a pan-India customer service network, and robust capabilities of e-commerce fulfilment at multiple locations across India. This allows us to continuously innovate and improve customer experience and grow into all categories present in our customers' homes. Our deep integration with Amazon, Flipkart, Walmart, and other modern trade outlets has ensured that Lifelong Online delivers on its promise to be accessible, available, and affordable for all its customers. Lifelong Online was founded by AtulRaheja, Varun Grover, and Bharat Kalia in 2015.

This story is provided by Hunk Golden and Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media)

