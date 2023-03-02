Cardiff University Alumni announce UK-India Strategic Partnership for Immunity Testing

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): 1st March 2023 on St David's Day, ImmunoServ from Cardiff, Wales, UK signed a Strategic Partnership with ImmunitasBio of Bangalore, India to formalise its support for each other in their shared purpose in providing expert immunology products and services across the world.

The COVID pandemic reminded us that global problems require global solutions. Scientists, governments and businesses across the world shared information and cooperated to support efforts everywhere. The two companies have worked on tackling the COVID-19 pandemic supporting vaccine research and providing immunity testing in their respective countries. Beyond COVID, ImmunoServ and ImmunitasBio are collaborating to develop and commercialise immunity tests for other infectious diseases such as influenza, as well as cancer and autoimmunity.

The leaders of these two companies have a long and enduring history together. Dr James Hindley, CEO of ImmunoServ and Dr Sivasankar Baalasubramanian, CEO and Founder of ImmunitasBio met whilst studying together at Cardiff University's School of Medicine in 2006. Following this they remained good friends and started an entrepreneurial journey together in 2014 when they founded InBio India, a sister company of UK-based Indoor Biotechnologies (now InBio UK). After exiting this allergy focused business in 2020 the two immunologist entrepreneurs are now working together to bring immunity testing to the world.



Dr Sivasankar Baalasubramanian, said, "The healthcare market already has liver function tests, kidney function tests, but what we are developing is immune function tests, these predictive health tests can provide actionable insights into many diseases."

Dr James Hindley, CEO of ImmunoServ said, "To tackle global problems in healthcare we believe global collaboration is essential, this Strategic Partnership agreement strengthens our commitment to cooperate together."

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

