CARE EDGE assigns AA- rating to Svatantra Microfin Pvt Ltd and Svatantra Micro Housing Finance Corp Ltd; outlook stable

CARE EDGE - One of India's most reputed global rating agency - upgraded Svatantra Microfin Private Limited (SMPL) and Svatantra Micro Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (SMHFC) rating to CARE AA- (outlook stable). The rating reflects a robust and profitable growth demonstrated during the testing times by both the companies with financial prudence and strong governance.



SMPL, an NBFC-MFI, has impacted more than 10 million lives since inception in 2012. It currently serves over 229 districts, spread across 19 states in the country through its 720+ branches and has a loan book of close to INR 5500 cr and currently, employs over 6000 rural youth. SMPL has differentiated themselves by mobility-based operations, cashless disbursements, lowest lending rates and impactful financial services such as cashless mediclaim, thereby ensuring fulfilment of its founder and chairperson, Ananya Birla's vision of deepening accessibility of financial services through technology, innovation, and mobility.





SMHFC, an NBFC-HFC, is the most unique Housing finance company focused entirely on serving EWS/LIG customers in the informal segment of the economy serving the need for Housing purchase, construction, and renovation. The company with a loan book of more than INR 1200 cr has a technology-enabled unique branchless model, spread over 9 states, and served more than 35,000 households in EWS/LIG segment. With the lowest average ticket size of INR 7 Lakh, SMHFC works with Private Builders, and State Governments to support their allottees to buy houses and provide funds, including PMAY viability gap funding to borrowers, to complete houses thereby creating inter-generational equity.



Both the companies are held 100 per cent by the promoters who remain committed to the creation of impact and profitable growth trajectory of both Svatantra entities.

