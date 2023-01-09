CareerGuide organizes a Mega Career Fair at Presidium School for 2500 students seeking career counseling and college admissions

New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI/SRV): CareerGuide has hosted India's biggest career fair at Presidium School on the 26th, 27th, and 29th of December 2022. The career fair witnessed participation from students of Presidium School from 4 different branches: Gurgaon, Indirapuram, Rajnagar, Ghaziabad, and Noida. More than 2500 students from grades 9 to 12 took part in order to help them make informed career decisions regarding the best course, college, and career.

In the era of social media and the internet, attending a career fair is invariably a win-win situation for both students and the school as it allows for face-to-face meetings between universities and students without the need to schedule any appointments and is an efficient use of time by parents and students.

Indian universities such as Ashoka University, Manav Rachna University, BM Munjal University, Indian Institute of Art & Design, Mody University, Alliance University, Rishihood University, Master Union, The Design Village, and the CII Institute of Hospitality were seen attending this career fair.

Foreign universities such as Monash University (Australia), De Montfort University (UK), University of Windsor (UK), Studienkolleg (Germany), Admissify (U.S.), etc. also participated in the career fair to give a broader perspective to students of the Presidium School.

Student Finance Organization: Lorien Finance was present to help students with financial aid, whereas Experiment Lab was helping students at the fair with leadership mindset and personality development. Parallel knowledge sessions were highlights of the career fair on topics like artificial intelligence, leadership, and group discussion skills.



There were counseling desks for career guidance, CLAT, and CUET where counsellors were guiding students for several competitive exam preparations.

This career fair was in association with the edtech company PhysicsWallah, which is in the competitive exam preparation business for JEE and NEET. CareerGuide and PW coordinated the entire event and welcomed all university delegates. Students had insightful and healthy discussions with university delegates about admissions procedures, scholarship programs, and other course specifics.

All the students of the Presidium School also went through a psychometric career test to identify their ideal career.

Surabhi Dewra, founder of CareerGuide.com, shared that "there was immense support from the Presidium School and its chairperson, Sudha Gupta." She is a great supporter of career guidance activities and ensures every student reaches their best potential. Students of the Presidium School were enthusiastic to meet so many universities from India and abroad at one spot.

CareerGuide (https://careerguide.com) is India's top career counseling platform that has been offering holistic career solutions to students and professionals in need and guidance to concerned parents to make informed decisions for their ward. CareerGuide's team has broad industry knowledge as well as career counselors in various domains. It informs one about one's strengths and shortcomings and helps one know oneself well through psychometric career tests and counseling sessions.

When you choose us, you are choosing a team that invests every single penny to make student life much easier.

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

