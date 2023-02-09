CareerGuide releases names of award winning universities and colleges of Student's Choice Awards 2022-2023 out of 600 nominations received

New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI/SRV): CareerGuide.com, a career guidance platform, has announced the universities and colleges that have won the Student Choice Award for the academic year 2022-2023. The Student Choice Award 2022-2023 was a month-long process that allowed students to submit a nomination for a college or university that they found deserving of recognition. This year, more than a lakh students voted for 600+ educational institutions.

The Student Choice Award was determined through student surveys conducted by CareerGuide.com, which asked students to rate and evaluate various aspects of their college or university experience, such as the quality of the faculty and staff, the resources and facilities available, the level of student engagement and involvement, and the overall campus culture and atmosphere. After a month-long survey and voting process, colleges and universities that received the highest votes and ratings from students were recognised as "Student Choice" institutions.

The list released by the winners of the CareerGuide Student's Choice Award is as follows:

Amity University, Bennett University, Chandigarh University, Galgotias University, IIT Delhi, IIT Madras, Shoolini University, Woxsen University, Manipal University Jaipur, Sikkim Manipal University, Lovely Professional University, Neotia University, DY Patil University, Sharda University, IIT Kharagpur, Amrita School, Kaziranga University, KIIT University, SoA University, Noida International University, Parul University, UEM Jaipur, IIM Bangalore, IIM Indore, UPES University, OP Jindal University, North Cap University, Manav Rachna University, IIMT University, Alliance University, MDI Gurgaon, IIM Rohtak, Symbiosis University, KR Mangalam University, MIT WP University, DIT University, Ashoka University, Jagran Lakecity University, Shiv Nadar University, IIM Sambalpur

Apoorva Srivastava, Vice President of CareerGuide.com, mentioned that "the award can help to attract new students and increase the university's visibility and reputation." It also serves as a validation of the students' positive experiences and can provide a sense of pride and accomplishment among the institute's faculty and staff.

Surabhi Dewra, Founder & CEO of CareerGuide.com, mentioned, "Winning the Student Choice Award is a significant achievement for a college or university." It is a clear indication of the institute's commitment to providing a high-quality education to its students and making sure they have a positive experience while they are there. "We congratulate all the winners."

All the winners and other nominations can be seen on the awards page: https://www.summit.careerguide.com/students-choice-awards/



There were parameters that contributed to a college or university being considered a "Student Choice" institution. Some of the parameters on which students voted were:

- Quality of faculty and staff

- Resources and facilities

- Student engagement and involvement

- Campus culture and atmosphere

The voting process and survey have been a great way for students to recognise and reward the institutions that have provided them with a high-quality education and a positive overall experience. CareerGuide's Student Choice Award 2022-2023 can be beneficial for the colleges and universities themselves, as this can provide valuable feedback and help them identify areas for improvement.

CareerGuide is India's top career counselling platform, offering holistic career solutions to students and professionals in need and guidance to concerned parents so they can make informed decisions for their wards. CareerGuide's team has broad industry knowledge as well as career counsellors in various domains. It informs one about one's strengths and shortcomings and helps one know oneself well through psychometric career tests and counselling sessions.

