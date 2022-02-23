Carestream India launches The DRX Compass, an advanced digital radiology solution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23 (ANI/PR Newswire): Carestream Health India announces the launch of The DRX Compass, an accurate, convenient and configurable digital radiology solution designed to provide radiologists with a whole new level of efficiency. Additionally, DRX Compass offers the versatility to build the desired configuration from a wide range of selections in detectors, tubes, generators, tables, collimators, giving Radiology facilities full control over how they can use this future-proof digital radiology technology.

The DRX Compass comes in two configurations: Floor Mounted Tube System and Ceiling Suspended Tube System. With color-coded buttons, optional wall stand angulates, optional auto-centering and a common interface among all Carestream CR/DRX products, technicians can derive the most value from DRX Compass without sacrificing a lot of time and energy in learning how to use the equipment.

Speaking on this launch, Nikhel Goel, Country General Manager, India Cluster at Carestream Health India said, "We are very excited to bring Compass to India as it Market Appropriate for our country and would create a new Premium Mid-Tier Segment. Carestream has invested significant expertise, time & resources in building this digital radiology solution and am sure customers in India can "Navigate & Accelerate" their radiology practice with this "Personalized, Powerful and Partner" technology."

Edwin Pinto, XRS Business Manager - India Cluster at Carestream Health India added, "The Compass Digital X-ray gives the customer the option of configuring their system based on the available floor space and their budgets with more focus on the improved workflow and an easy upgrade path for their future requirements."

DR devices today should do more than just provide crystal clear imaging and assist during diagnosis. Hence, the ImageView Software used in DRX Compass offers upgraded cybersecurity. In terms of easing patient experience, the Image Preview Display on the tube head allows technologists to remain with patients during the examination. There is also an optional Auto-LLI facility that facilitates easy acquisition of long-length imaging.



Carestream Health is a US based MedTech Corporation with worldwide operations focused on X-ray imaging systems for medical, industrial and electronic applications.

