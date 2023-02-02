Carestream unveils Motion Mobile X-Ray System at IRIA 2023

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], February 2 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Carestream Health India has launched its high-powered 'Carestream Motion Mobile X-ray system' at the ongoing Indian Radiology and Imaging Association (IRIA) meeting at Amritsar. The system is fully equipped to carry out a full range of general radiography examination. The new portable imaging system is compact and easy to maneuver into tight spaces. Innovative features such as a tube head and articulating arm for excellent visibility and easy use.



The system includes an eight-inch touchscreen intuitive monitor with easy-to-set protocols, hand switch exposure control, a manual light-beam collimator. These allow fast, accurate patient positioning. In addition, a 32 KW capacitor discharge generator supports a full range of clinical applications. An optional dose-area product (DAP) meters information essential for monitoring dose.

The new system is designed to include:

- A compact footprint that will make it easy to maneuver and position in tight spaces



- Balanced and articulating arm suitable for any kind of projection with better access to patients

- Designed to allow for quick transition to DR whenever one is ready

Speaking on the launch, Nikhel Goel, Country General Manager - India & Indian Sub-Continent at Carestream Health India Pvt Ltd, said, "Carestream Motion Mobile X-ray system will significantly improve the image quality specially in critical areas like trauma, wards and operation theatres. We are excited to bring this new technology to our customers in India. Easy transition from analog to digital will help them plan their budget with no compromise on the healthcare facility."

Edwin Pinto, XRS Business Manager - India Cluster at Carestream Health India Pvt Ltd, said, "The new mobile system is designed to equip imaging facilities of all sizes with the ability to efficiently capture high-quality diagnostic images. This system perfectly compliments our high-end premium 'Revolution Plus' system, delivering the same high-quality images where budget is a constraint."

Motion Mobile, as the name suggests is 'Always In Motion' and aims at being an agile, impressive machine. The system is made in Italy; has a superior look & classy finish with CE approval as per EU MDR. The system has a storage bin for cassettes or detectors and a tilt step designed to facilitate moving the system over small obstacles, such as access points to elevators. The Motion Mobile system can be easily and quickly upgraded to DR system with a range of choices of detectors from Carestream to maximize productivity and return on investment.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

