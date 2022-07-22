Carnegie Mellon's School of Computer Science Executive Education and TalentSprint to create Global DevOps Experts

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): TalentSprint, a global edtech company and a market leader in transformational deeptech programs, today announced a multi-year and multi-program partnership with Carnegie Mellon University's (CMU) School of Computer Science (SCS), Executive and Professional Education - World's #1 Computer Science School.

TalentSprint will be a strategic partner for CMU-SCS Executive Education - leveraging CMU's commitment to creating world-class tech professionals through future-ready programs, globally renowned faculty, and thought leadership. The Advanced Certificate Program in DevOps, first to be launched under this partnership, aims at fulfilling a growing need for new-age DevOps professionals in the APAC region.

Most impacted by digital innovation and transformation, industries like BFSI, IT, Healthcare, Retail, Media and Entertainment are creating numerous roles and enormous opportunities for DevOps specialists across the United States, Europe, and Asia. The growing need for fast application delivery coupled with high quality and increasing demand for DevOps solutions and services among enterprises are catalysing the growth of DevOps market. This is translating into promising career opportunities for professionals interested in this area. These market dynamics positions CMU's well-researched Advanced Certificate Program in DevOps as a significant addition in the learning and upskilling journey of the aspirants.



On this prestigious association, Santanu Paul, CEO of TalentSprint, said "This partnership has further strengthened our presence in the United States. CMU's School of Computer Science is iconic and our association with them is a validation of our success in path-breaking programs with leading institutes and global tech organizations in India and the US. Our first program with CMU aims at creating world-class DevOps specialists. It focuses on building expert minds that have a holistic approach of streamlining software development and delivery. The professionals who do this program will truly be a class apart as DevOps experts."

Commenting on the launch, Ram Konduru, Director of Executive Education at the School of Computer Science, Carnegie Mellon University said, "We were exploring international footprint to offer executive education and we identified India, Middle East and Southeast Asian markets that have a growing demand for tech professionals because of huge talent deficit. Simultaneously, we were looking to collaborate with a serious edtech company that could align with our core competencies and help us reach out to new geographies. We are happy to announce our association with TalentSprint and launch our first program - Advanced Certificate Program in DevOps, which will offer hands-on learning and help aspirants become a DevOps leader in their organization and accelerate their career as a specialist."

The Advanced Certificate Program in DevOps will help participants with in-depth knowledge of various new-age DevOps tools. The 6-month high-impact program, designed and developed by the expert faculty of CMU-SCS, will be taught by globally renowned thought leaders in DevOps such as Professor Len Bass, and research scientists Hasan Yassar and Joseph Yankel. On successful completion, participants will receive CMU's globally recognized certificate. The program will be delivered on TalentSprint's digital platform ipearl.ai. Applications for this program are open. To know more, applicants can visit the Program page cmu.talentsprint.com/devops

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

