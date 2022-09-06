Cartz Fresh announces brand expansion plans; partners with leading hypermarts

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI/SRV): Cartzfresh, a budding online portal for Cut, Chopped, Peeled, ready-to cook and Ready to Eat range of vegetables and fruits, is all set to expand its operations by partnering with renowned hypermarts - Tata's Star Bazaar and Hiranandani's Haiko. With a vision to reach out to a larger target audience and upscale its business operations, Cartzfresh's upcoming partnership will be growth catalyst for the brand's long-term growth.

Sharing his thoughts on the new collaboration, Digvijay Pandey, Founder and CEO of Cartzfresh.com said, "During the unprecedented pandemic, digitization and technological advances changed the way consumers bought or consumed even basic necessities and essentials. Cartzfresh was incepted keeping in mind the tremendous potential the segment provides and we have witnessed a 3X growth since we began our journey in March 2020."

Digvijay further added, "Our partnership with Tata's Star Bazaar and Hiranandani's Haiko, is a great move for us. We are optimistic that the collaboration will accentuate our brand presence and drive more footfall for the brand. The partnership is aligned with our long-term vision for the brand and we expect an additional 4X revenue growth in the coming financial year."

In addition to the in-store presence, Cartzfresh have also launched its own mobile application that will be available for users on both Androids and iOS. The user-friendly interface will help consumers buy fresh cut vegetables and fruits from the comfort of their homes, with no additional cost.





Cartzfresh.com was founded in an effort to meet urban clients' demands in trying times. So far, the brand has catered to over Number of Consumers and witnessing a 2X MoM growth. With its unique offerings and ideology, Cartzfresh is trying to bridge the gap between vegetable farmers and customers with minimum contact and maximum output. Cartzfresh aspires to be the most trusted brand of fruits and vegetables in India along with being a strong support system to vegetable farmers and consumers with direct forms to fresh model.

Currently, the company has established a strong presence in few areas of Mumbai: Mira-Bhayander, Borivali, Kandivali, Malad, Goregaon, Jogeshwari, Andheri, VileParle, Santacruz, Khar, Bandra and Thane. With constant innovation, dedication and hard work, Cartzfresh aims to expand its services far and wide in Mumbai in the near future.

