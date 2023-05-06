Cash flow expert Jagmohan Singh taught profitable tacts for business

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI/GPRC): Cash Flow expert Jagmohan Singh taught some very useful techniques to make business profitable in a business seminar held at hotel Pride Plazas, Aerocity.

This event had been held to celebrate success of FC21, where business owners were informed and taught about 35 Cash Flow rules. Apart from sharing tips of science behind Cash Flow, business owners were also informed about creating an organisation chart with KRA, KPI and CL-DL.



Moreover they were also informed in detail about creating the Cash Rich Business Model. The main motive of this business seminar was to provide such a platform to business owners where they can acquire the skills about making their company Profitable and Cash Rich.

More than 300 business owners from Punjab, Haryana and Delhi participated in this event. It's also interesting to know that CA Jagmohan Singh has 23 years of experience in this field. Singh has written books with the title Financial Freedom with Financial Control and Networth also, which are very popular in the finance sector.

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

