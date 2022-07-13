CASHe appoints veteran banker and former MD and CEO of Bank of Baroda P.S Jayakumar as non-executive director

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): CASHe, India's preferred AI-driven financial wellness platform, today announced the appointment of P.S Jayakumar, the former Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Bank of Baroda, as a Non-executive Director with effect from July 5, 2022. The erstwhile chief of Bank of Baroda has been appointed to the board of Aeries Financial Technologies, the holding company of CASHe's NBFC arm.

Jayakumar, a veteran banker with an extensive experience of close to four decades is widely recognised for his pioneering work in the digital transformation of the retail financial industry. Following his selection by the Government of India in 2015, Jayakumar served at the helm of Bank of Baroda, as its MD and CEO for four years, including a year's extension to the initial three-year term. Acknowledged as the first thoroughbred private banker to head a state-run bank, Jayakumar is credited for successfully steering the bank's transformation journey across all aspects - business, digital and technology, compliance and controls, organization and people. During his tenure at Bank of Baroda, he successfully completed a three-way amalgamation between Bank of Baroda, Vijaya, and Dena Bank to create the third-largest lender and second-largest public-sector bank in the country.

Prior to Bank of Baroda, Jayakumar spent over 23 years with Citibank across India and Singapore markets, starting in 1986. While at Citibank, he held various senior strategic positions - Managing Director for Citi financial Ltd, Managing Director and Head of Citibank Consumer Loan for several APAC countries, Country Head - Citibank Consumer Business, and Head of Balance Sheet Management, Asia Pacific. He also served as a Board Member in many of Citibank's subsidiaries in India.



After his stint at Citibank, he kick-started his entrepreneurial journey in 2008 and launched two ventures - Value Budget Housing Company and Home First Finance, both of which immensely contributed to the efforts of building demand-supply equilibrium for low-cost and affordable housing.

Hailed as a change-maker all his life, Jayakumar continues to be involved in several entrepreneurial activities in the financial services space. He currently serves on the Boards of over twelve companies as an Independent and Non- Executive Director and advises and mentors many others.

A Chartered Accountant by qualification, Jayakumar also holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management from XLRI Jamshedpur. He also has the distinction of being a Chevening Gurukul Scholar through the London School of Economics and Political Science. In 2018, he was awarded the 'Banker of the Year' by The Financial Express.

CASHe recently announced its foray into the wealth management space with the acquisition of Sqrrl, a Gurgaon-based wealth-tech platform. Additionally, it also launched an industry-first credit line service using its AI-powered chat capability to provide customers seamless access to instant credit line on WhatsApp. On the operational front, the company announced that it has crossed the significant milestone of having disbursed 1.2 million loans worth Rs 4,000 crore and is eyeing fresh disbursals worth Rs 3,600 crores in FY22-23, projecting a cumulative loan disbursement of Rs 7,600 crores (1Billion USD) by end of this financial year.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

