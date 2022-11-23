CASHe wins the Best Consumer Experience Strategy Award

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): CASHe, India's leading financial wellness platform for millennials & Gen Zs announced it has won the Best Consumer Experience Strategy Award at the IAMAI D2C Awards held in Goa.

The award recognizes the critical contributions and achievements of the entire digital ecosystem that helps build the D2C landscape in India.

The IAMAI D2C Awards is a nomination-based award where juries from the D2C ecosystem deliberate and choose to celebrate the best stakeholders; from Logistics partners, fintech, and marketing agencies on one hand, while the best D2C brands get peer recognition for brand building, brand diversification, consumer experience, and customer loyalty initiative, to name a few.

The jury cited the creative way CASHe is reinventing its customer experience by taking key initiatives by putting customer experience at the core of organization strategy, positioning it at the forefront of consumer behavior and needs by rapidly adapting technology and introducing innovative customer products that better suit today's digital-savvy customers.

Yashoraj Tyagi, Chief Technology Officer & CBO, CASHe, said, "We are thrilled to be recognized by IAMAI for this prestigious title in recognition of always keeping customer experience at the foundation of CASHe's value proposition. I want to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to our wonderful customers, whose trust and loyalty have always encouraged us to continuously engage and provide an unmatched consumer experience. I also want to recognize the product, design, and marketing team at CASHe whose commitment, efforts, and seamless execution of our strategic roadmap have led to such prestigious acknowledgment. This award is a testament to CASHe's capabilities and passion for delighting customers and providing them with an exceptional experience at every step of their journey."



Headquartered in Mumbai, CASHe is one of India's leading AI-based, credit-led financial wellness platform focused on making financial inclusion possible by serving the underserved digital customers in India.

The company is driven by its laser focus to unlock opportunities for the millennial and Gen Z population by making financial inclusion and accessibility possible using its cutting-edge algorithms and AI and ML-based credit decisioning model called the Social Loan Quotient (SLQ).

Since its launch in 2016, CASHe has registered over 24 million app downloads on the app store and has disbursed loans worth Rs 5,400 crores to over 5 lakh customers. Its affordable interest rates, instant processing, and flexible repayment options make it India's most preferred digital credit platform.

Over the past year, CASHe has constantly introduced new product offerings and services in line with increasing consumer demands and has successfully transformed itself into a full-fledged financial services platform that offers its customers credit, investment, insurance, and EMI shopping.

