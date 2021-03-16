Cashfree ranked number 5 fastest growing technology company in Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2020

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 15 (ANI/PRNewswire): Cashfree, a Bengaluru-based payments and banking technology company, today announced that it ranked Number 5 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2020, a ranking of the 50 fastest growing technology companies in India.

Rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over three years. Cashfree grew 1,293 per cent during this period.

Cashfree's CEO and Co-founder, Akash Sinha, credits Cashfree's focus on fintech innovation and strong partnerships across the payments and banking ecosystem with the company's 1,293 per cent revenue growth over the past three years.



"We are delighted to be in the top five rankings of Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2020. The last three years have been instrumental in many ways and this award is a testament to our efforts in fostering India's digital payments ecosystem. Our industry-first innovations and products in the fintech space have given us an edge to scale and chart our growth trajectory, paving the way for a transformational journey for Cashfree ahead," he said

"Making the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India ranking is a testament to a company's commitment to technology," said Rajiv Sundar, Partner and Program Director - Technology Fast 50 India 2020, DTTILLP. "With its 1,293 per cent growth rate over three years, Cashfree has proven that its leadership has the vision, determination and ability to adapt and grow in a fast-changing environment," he added.

Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India program selection and qualifications

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India program, which was launched in 2005, is conducted by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (DTTILLP), and is part of a truly integrated Asia Pacific program recognizing India's fastest growing and most dynamic technology businesses (public and private) and includes all areas of technology - from internet to biotechnology, from medical and scientific to computers/hardware. The program recognises the fastest growing technology companies in India based on their percentage revenue growth over the past three financial years.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

