CashPay : A Solid Blockchain Solution For The E-Commerce Industry

New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI/PRSpot): The e-commerce industry is expected to rise by $5 trillion in 2021. All thanks to platforms like CashPay that are bridging the gap between consumers and businesses for smooth transaction of cash all across the globe.

Revolutionising the online retail experience, CashPay brings e-commerce a step closer to Blockchain technology through an open distributed ledger that records transactions between two parties in a decentralized manner that involves trust, faster transactions, no hidden costs, etc. With its launch in 2021, the CashPay platform is going to start with the initial implementation of $CPZ (token), closely followed by CPZ Beta. The company is also going to launch country-specific e-commerce websites and Smartphone Apps.

All you need to know about CashPay

CashPay is basically a "marketplace for Direct Customers", a king of a payment gateway solution, which uses Utility Token ($CPZ) or Cryptocurrency to make transactions happen. Currently, the company is at a nascent stage but its products are futuristic - CashPay Shop, CashPay EZ (Payment Gateway) and CashPay Passport (Merchant Wallet). The company is putting its lot with the multi-fold growth in the e-commerce market over the past few decades, which has shifted towards transactions done through cryptocurrency.

With a mission to fix the inability of the existing e-commerce, CashPay has developed a fully-functional e-commerce marketplace that serves as a shop where buyers can purchase a variety of products by paying with cryptocurrency.



Victoria Gifranova is handling Marketing and Communications for CashPay Group. In her words, "We are developing multiple solutions that shall cater to the e-commerce industry. With a good quality product, our aim is to reach out to every online marketplace and introduce them to the world of Blockchain. "

In order to streamline the transaction process and cover all layers of the e-commerce domain, CashPay is coming up with a Merchant Wallet that will be modelled and utilised like existing prime Wallet providers - but using Cryptocurrency.

With an ambitious product line-up, CashPay has already started working on brick-and-mortar 'SuperStores' that shall take blockchain technology to the offline market in the near future.

With a dedicated team of talented minds, CashPay is looking forward to expanding its verticals to fix the inabilities faced by the consumers during their transactions and make the concept of multi-faceted Blockchain Technology easier for its consumers.

