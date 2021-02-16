CasinoX8 launches affiliated platform dedicated to Indian online users

New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI /PRNewswire): CasinoX8, India's newest and safest brand that deals in online betting, gambling and gaming information, is proud to announce its platform dedicated to Indian online consumers. The brand has designed this platform with the help of its in-house team of marketing professionals to strategise the optimum gameplay experience for Indian gamers today.

Creating step-by-step guidance with transparency towards review systems, the brand focuses on showcasing the best sites available for their gamers/ users. The idea is to generate detailed information about every gambling site available in India along with the latest updates as well as advanced security that protects the data of its users. Through the specialised gaming industry from across the world, the objective is to create a safe and trustworthy space for the growing Indian market today.

Speaking on the launch, Andrew, CEO, CasinoX8, said "We are very excited to finally showcase our hard work and effort put into designing this platform that is now available for gamers. This launch ties the threads in connecting each visitor to have the same experience and access to the robust information available on our website. We are looking forward to a higher reach and indulging new end users on a regular basis."



Commenting on the launch, Christine Pereira, Marketing Director, CasinoX8, said "Our agenda for launching this platform is to make it more discoverable for the users. In the past year we witnessed a shift in the demand for online gaming platforms and keeping this in mind, with the expertise of our marketing team, we created visibility for the gamers as well as focussed efforts towards establishing a space to collaborate with other players. We are working to include new features on the platform in the coming months that will be useful to gamers and, in turn, create a community for our users where they can share knowledge and tips to increase their chances at winning."

Apart from this, the brand is also planning to execute a personalised dashboard for VIP users for the year 2021, and also create a platform with wider insights on subscriptions, newsletters as well as special tips.

