Casting Director Piyush Jain CASTING for Rajnikanth's upcoming film JAILER

New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI/SRV): Renowned casting director Piyush Jain announces casting for Rajinikanth Starrer 'Jailer'.

The upcoming movie also includes stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ramya Krishnan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Shiva Rajkumar.

Known for his contribution to multiple film industries including Bollywood, Piyush Jain is better known for casting for movies like Chennai Express, Mumbai Mirror, Virappan, and more.

Hailing from the city of joy, Rajasthan, Piyush Jain has also produced movies like Pher Maamla Gadbad Hai, Mukti, Khandani Shafakhana, and Hollywood Wale Nakhre. His incoming movie 'Jailer' will be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and has already created quite a buzz among cinema lovers across India and beyond.

Before Jailer, power star Rajnikant and beauty queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan worked together in "Robot" which was a commercially hit movie. Robot, starring Aishwarya Rai and Rajinikanth, is a beloved family film that audiences keep going back to. Ash and Rajini's on-screen chemistry was nothing short of magical in this film. People have already started expecting the same level of entertainment as Jailer.



Besides being a casting director, Piyush Jain is also a writer, actor, and producer. Post completing his initial studies in hotel management. Piyush Jain switched his profession and came to Mumbai for exploring career options.

His journey began with writing and producing movies, serials, and web content in 2017. He is known for his tremendous hard work and a keen interest in finding talent for the industry.

Piyush Jain and his team undertake the full process of casting for films, advertisements, web series, and TV programs. By providing a full-service casting process that encompasses everything from character development to presentations, he ensures the right talent is provided for the right role.

