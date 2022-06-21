CAT 2022 | 6 Month Exam-Ready Preparation Plan for a 99+ Percentile

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI/Oswaal Books): CAT preparation in 6 months is certainly achievable; all it requires is a clear plan for approaching the three components - QA, DILR, and VARC.

This video contains crucial CAT test concepts and section-by-section strategies.

It will also assist you with a revision timetable and other tasks.

Set a date for when you want to finish the fundamentals. One would strongly advise completing the curriculum by the end of July or August and then taking mock exams to achieve a 99+ percentile in the CAT 2022 exam.

The CAT Exam Pattern and Scoring System

Understand the CAT curriculum, structure, and grading scheme before creating a study strategy. The CAT question papers are the most acceptable source for understanding them.

Prepare this type of an excel sheet.





Tips for preparing for CAT

1. First, set a deadline if you want to cover your syllabus from the basics of the concepts.

2. You need to know how many questions you have to solve per day.

3. Make an excel sheet of how many questions are in each chapter, the important ones, and the unimportant ones, so that if you skip those, it doesn't affect your marks, and you still secure 90% marks.

Do we have to take coaching to clear the CAT exam or not?

I don't have any internships or haven't taken any courses; my profile is not that good. Still, if I receive a call, will I be selected or not?

Firstly, we wouldn't have received a call if we didn't do CAT better. So CAT is the prerequisite. For final-year students, it's a crucial time to focus exclusively on only and exclusively CAT preparation. Just forget about the profile building unless you can do it.

The next question that arises in the individual's mind is;

What's your daily routine?

What should you read daily? How many questions do you have to solve daily such that you land in your dream B-school?

Basic outline

For quant, each chapter has approximately 30 questions. You can quickly solve these 30 questions in one day., 60 questions in two days, 90 questions in three days, and so on. But for DILR and VRC, it's enough if you daily do five questions of these. But how to do this? This trick is important.

You have to set a deadline that you should complete that syllabus by the end of July or June. And after that, I will practice the mocks.

So make a plan for yourself.



Which material to use for the preparation of CAT?

Suppose you haven't decided yet, then focus on one particular material. If you are taking coaching, then concentrate on only coaching material. If you are preparing from Arun Sharma, then focus on this.

But if you can manage both of them, then it is well and good, but priority is given only to one material,

Do I have to finish the whole book?

No, you don't have to finish the whole book.

If you have a full-time job, then how will you manage to do CAT preparation?

Everyone has two to three hours in a day even if they are too busy so in those two to three hours if you studied with total concentration then you will have to achieve the target.

So if you are a working professional, then take out two to three hours from your busy schedule. Whether you get up early in the morning or study late at night, it is up to you.

If you opt for weekends, you must study 8-7 hours per weekend.

If you don't like your job and want to find another, leave the job two to three months before Cat and then focus on preparing for it.

Do I have to attempt mocks as my basics are not clear?

It's super crucial as it contains the important and each type of question that will come in every year. You have to attempt three mocks every month if you are starting from January.

Analyse which questions are right solved by you and which ones are not; set selection and pattern selection are essential points to attempt the CAT exam.

Which test series do we have to opt for?

Famous test series are many.

Once you've finished the curriculum, start working on CAT's previous year's question papers, sample papers, and mock exam series. You should diligently prepare mock examinations and question papers during these three months. However, remember that quantity should not come at the expense of quality, so make sure you solve a diversity of example papers and a set amount of sample papers. It would be best if you were adequately prepared for unexpected questions on the CAT exam.

Practicing mock tests can also assist you in identifying shortcuts and strategies for answering problems in the shortest amount of time. You should preferably complete two mock exam series and seven topic-specific tests every week during this time.

When preparing CAT sample papers it is vital to keep track of your progress. Analyze each mock test in terms of accuracy, the time required, and areas for development. To resolve your doubts about any question in any mock test, get assistance from mentors, friends, and online study groups. Do not go to the next exam until your doubt has been resolved.

Also, don't be disheartened if you initially perform poorly on simulated tests. This occurs to everyone. The important thing is to go from point A to point B. Continue to put in the effort, and your performance will improve.

