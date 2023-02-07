Catalysts for Social Action to organize a Mela-Tarang to celebrate the completion of 20 years of working with children under Institutional Care

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Catalysts for Social Action (CSA) announces its celebratory Mela - Tarang, marking 20 years of dedicated service towards transforming the lives of vulnerable children. Catalysts for Social Action is a non-profit organization with a mission to provide family-like care for vulnerable children.

Individuals are encouraged to come with their friends and family to attend this exciting occasion, which will feature a range of enjoyable activities, an introduction to the work of CSA, live performances by talented children, and addresses from the Co-founder and President, Vipul Jain, and the CEO, Anandhi Yagnaraman.

Talking about Mela - Tarang as a celebratory event for completing 2 decades, Anandhi Yagnaraman, CEO, CSA said (What is the main idea behind Mela - Tarang? How would it help the organization? Would it happen every year?), "We are happy to share our 20-year celebrations with our children, donors, well-wishers and supporters who have been an integral part of this journey. The children come into these institutions due to difficult circumstances and it is today that we are celebrating their achievements and their potential. We believe every child can excel if supported well and our proud young adults are a testament to that statement.



We are using Tarang as an opportunity to showcase our work to the larger community of supporters. It will help in building visibility to the cause and in garnering support for our children. Our Annual Event will happen every year, but it is in the form of Mela - Tarang this year."

Catalysts for Social Action is a Mumbai based non-profit organization aimed at enhancing the lives of India's vulnerable children. CSA's efforts are focused on providing these children with the resources they require in multiple areas, including health, nutrition, education, life-skills, emotional well-being, sports, and extracurricular activities, with the hope of getting them employment and enabling these children to overcome the challenges posed by modern life. Over the years CSA has impacted the lives of more than 20000 children and young adults.

For more details, visit csa.org.in/about-us.

