CAUSIS E-Mobility opens Pune office; focuses on delivering electric buses to State Government

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 18 (ANI/PRNewswire): CAUSIS E-Mobility, a net zero emission mass transit company and a part of the CAUSIS Group Ltd, London, today announced the opening of its third office in India, in Pune. The office in Pune would be the center of product development and technology innovation which will strengthen the company's focus of delivering e-mobility vehicles, to the Government of Maharashtra.

In October 2021, CAUSIS E-Mobility signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Maharashtra, to invest up to INR 2800 Cr for setting up its flagship electric bus manufacturing plant which is expected to be operational within 15 months. CAUSIS has secured the order to supply 700 Double Decker electric buses from BEST and plan to initially bring the first lot of Double Decker buses from the Jaipur plant and the remainder from the new facility being constructed in Pune.

Mr Ravi Kumar Panga, CEO and Director, CAUSIS E-Mobility Private Limited, at the inauguration of the Pune office, said, "This is our 3rd office in India and is a testament of our commitment towards ensuring that we provide the best-in-class mass transit solutions that is backed by state-of-the-art technology and keeping up with that commitment we are also expanding our operations in country."

Apart from the manufacturing unit in Talegaon, near Pune (Maharashtra), the company is in negotiations with other states to setup similar manufacturing facilities to meet their local and global order book.

CAUSIS Group Limited is a multi-national Net Zero Company that is backed by the US fund CAUSIS Impact Investment Fund (CIIF) and has operations across the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Asia Pacific. The Group manufactures and supplies high-volume zero-emission EVs and the associated infrastructure of chargers and renewable energy. CAUSIS Group is supported by a collective of investors from some of the world's leading Fortune 500 companies and HNIs. The Group is headed by Peter Knez, who was the former Chief Investment Officer at BlackRock.



CAUSIS Group has acquired EuraBus GMBH, a Berlin-based electric bus OEM that has a track record of over 10 years in electric bus technology. It is the only European company to specialize exclusively in the manufacture of sustainable electric buses, which it now intends to bring to India.

CAUSIS E-Mobility is part of the CAUSIS Group, that has its headquarters in London, which manufactures, and supplies high-volume zero-emission EVs and the associated infrastructure of chargers and renewable energy.

CAUSIS Group is the only company that is focused on introducing a Complete Net Zero Emission Electric Vehicle (EV) Ecosystem for mass transportation in megacities across the world.

Website: https://causisgroup.com/

